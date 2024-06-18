The Three Hottest Games In Steelers History

It’s a record heat wave this week in Pittsburgh, with today being one of the hottest days ever. The “real feel” temperatures are well over 100 degrees. That got me thinking – what are the hottest games the Steelers have ever played in? In the past, we’ve discussed the coldest-ever Steelers game, but today, we’re looking at the top three scorchers.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, Week 2 of 2005 – 94 degrees

Some official records show the Houston temperature at *just* 90 degrees that day. But looking back at historical weather data, the temps at kickoffs sat at 92 and increased to 94 later in the game.

Fortunately, the heat didn’t cool down the Steelers, who zipped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead in a 27-7 win. WR Hines Ward found the end zone twice in the first 15 minutes, scoring midway through the first quarter and on the first play of the second. RB Willie Parker braved the heat, going over 100 yards and finishing out the scoring with a fourth-quarter 10-yard rush.

Here are both of Ward’s scores.

Defensively, QB Derek Carr felt the Steelers’ pass rush bare down on him as much as the Texas sun. Sacked eight times, Houston mustered only 221 total yards of offense while OLB Clark Haggans forced a fumble that set up Pittsburgh’s first touchdown.

According to the Associated Press, the on-field temperatures reached well into the triple digits, leaving some fans scrambling to beat the heat.

“On-field temperatures started well above 110 at kickoff and kept rising. Roethlisberger did go to the sideline for a towel to mop his sweaty face after just seven plays, but he took every offensive snap.

The heat did have one effect when thousands of fans vacated sun-soaked seats by the middle of the third quarter.”

Pittsburgh went on to become the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl. Houston finished 2-14, and head coach Dom Capers retired after the season.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, Week 3 of 2017 – 91 degrees

According to Wunderground, temps hit 91 degrees during the game. The only thing hotter than the weather was the Twitter takes, the Steelers (except for OT Alejandro Villanueva) in the tunnel during the National Anthem during the height of the Colin Kaepernick saga.

Pittsburgh went home with an ugly 23-17 overtime loss. Despite being touchdown favorites, the Steelers came out flat and dug themselves a 17-7 hole at the half. It’s a margin that would’ve been worse save for TE Vance McDonald’s incredible effort to prevent a touchdown on an end-of-half blocked field goal.

The Steelers climbed back into the game with a Le’Veon Bell touchdown and Chris Boswell field goal to tie the game at 17. Heading into overtime, the Steelers never got the chance to win. Chicago won the coin toss and received, needing just four plays to score. They rolled Pittsburgh on the ground with some truly terrible run defense from CB Artie Burns and company, RB Jordan Howard punching it in from 19 yards out to secure victory.

The only silver lining was the streak the Steelers would go on afterward, winning nine of their next ten en route to a 13-3 regular season finish.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 3 of 2010 – 90 degrees

Pittsburgh broke this game open in the second quarter. Leading 7-6, the Steelers racked up 21 points in the second quarter. Filling in for a suspended Ben Roethlisberger, QB Charlie Batch threw touchdowns to Mike Wallace and Hines Ward while RB Rashard Mendenhall took the ball in from three yards out. Pittsburgh led 28-6 at the half.

The most memorable play of the game was DE Brett Keisel’s 79-yard interception return off a James Harrison deflection/hit that popped the ball into the air. Keisel got a convoy of Steelers to lead the way for the big-man touchdown.

Pittsburgh cruised to an easy victory back when the Steelers played those types of games. That helped deal with the heat and probably provided some early rest.