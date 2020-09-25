Texans Friday Injury Report Week 3: Three Players Questionable For Sunday

The Houston Texans have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 3 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that three players are questionable for that contes

Not practicing on Friday for the Texans were defensive end J.J. Watt (groin) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (not injury related). Neither player, however, were give a game status designation on Friday so both should be fine for the Sunday game against the Steelers. Cobb, by the way, was a new addition on the Texans injury report on Friday.

Limited in practice on Friday for the Texans were wide receiver Kenny Stills (illness), running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring). All three players are listed as questionable for Sunday. Stills, like Cobb, is a new add on the injury report. As for Johnson and Kalambayi, both of whom missed the Texans week 2 game, they were limited in practice this entire week.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Texans were wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quadricep), tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (concussion), and tackle Tytus Howard (ankle). None of those four players received game status designations on Friday which means they all should be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.