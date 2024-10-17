Jets’ Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: D.J. Reed, Mike Williams Remain Out

The New York Jets released their second injury report of the week, and after being estimated to be out of practice yesterday with an ankle injury, QB Aaron Rodgers expectedly returned and was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. However, CB D.J. Reed remained out while WR Mike Williams, who wasn’t in the building yesterday for personal reasons, was there today but also did not practice.

Per Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News, Williams was in the rehab area away from the team, and Reed was rehabbing in the same area. DB Michael Carter also did not practice on Thursday.

The Jets posted the injury report on their team website.

JETS’ WEEK 7 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

CB D.J. Reed (groin)

WR Mike Williams (NIR — Personal)

DB Michael Carter (back)

LIMITED

DE Will McDonald IV (shoulder)

TE Tyler Conklin (hip)

OT Morgan Moses (knee)

OT Tyron Smith (NIR — Rest)

FULL

WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle)

LB Chazz Surratt (heel)

The Jets are relatively healthy although they did lose S Chuck Clark, who went on IR earlier this week. Their secondary is one of their strengths, but with Reed and Carter both missing practice today, it could be a group that’s limited a bit on Sunday. The Steelers are likely starting QB Russell Wilson, and if the Jets are shorthanded in the secondary, the nine-time Pro Bowler may look to take advantage of that with a more pass-heavy game plan.

WR Davante Adams was acquired by New York in a trade this week and looks to be on track to play after a full practice today. Adams has missed the last three games, when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, with a hamstring injury. Adams is a big threat and someone the Steelers are going to have to try and take away, especially given his familiarity with QB Aaron Rodgers.