Derek Watt, Marcus Allen Unlikely To Play Against Titans; Diontae Johnson Still In Protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now readying themselves for their Week 4 road game against the Tennessee Titans and assuming that contest is played this weekend, the team is likely to be without at least two players due to injuries.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of the team on Tuesday during his press conference and he indicated that fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and safety Marcus Allen (foot) aren’t likely to play this weekend against the Titans due to injuries both suffered in the team’s Week 3 Sunday home win against the Houston Texans.

“On the injury front, [Derek] Watt has a hamstring, he could be classified as out or doubtful, if you will,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “I doubt that participation is going to lead to play in his regard. Marcus Allen has plantar fasciitis. He could be classified as doubtful. Again, if it perks up, his chances are better than Watt. But again, if you’re looking at potential availability there, it is what it is. The rest of it is normal bumps and bruises associated with play.”

Tomlin also talked briefly about guard David DeCastro, who made his 2020 debut against the Texans after missing the team’s first two games with a knee injury.

“I feel really good about DeCastro’s participation and getting back to play,” Tomlin said. “And him and some others, we might limit their availability at the beginning portions of the week in an effort to get them in a very best physical condition we can get them in and proceed into our next challenge.”

Tomlin also updated the condition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson (concussion), who was knocked out of the game against the Texans in the first half with a concussion. Tomlin said that the second-year wide receiver is still in concussion protocol.

“He is and the protocol speaks for itself, I won’t speculate there, Tomlin said of Johnson’s status to begin Week 4. “As he goes through the week, his availability will be determined by that process.”

By the sound of things, Watt and Allen won’t play against the Titans. If that’s the case with Allen, we could see second-year inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III dress in Week 4 for the first time this season. Additionally, running back Trey Edmunds might be promoted later in the week from the practice squad and then dress in place of watt against the Titans.