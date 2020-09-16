Broncos Wednesday Injury Report Week 2: CB Bouye To IR, RB Lindsay Sidelined

The Denver Broncos have now released their first injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering has eleven players listed on it.

Not practicing for the Broncos on Wednesday were linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring), cornerback A.J. Bouye (shoulder), cornerback Kareem Jackson (not injury related), and running back Phillip Lindsay (foot). Bouye has since been placed on the Broncos Reserve/Injured list so he will not be playing against the Steelers. Lindsay is also expected to miss Sunday’s game as well.

Limited in practice for the Broncos on Wednesday were tackle Garett Bolles (elbow), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hip), safety Trey Marshall (wrist), and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder). Early reports indicate that Sutton should be able to play against the Steelers after missing the team’s Monday night game with a shoulder injury.

Practicing fully for the Broncos on Wednesday were linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), wide receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring), and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hip).

In related news, the Broncos signed defensive back De’Vante Bausby off their practice squad on Wednesday and he took the active roster spot that belonged to Bouye.