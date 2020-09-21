AFC North Week 2 Recap: Ravens, Steelers Remain Perfect

Week 2 for the teams in the AFC North division is now over with and two of the four teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, exit it undefeated.

Week 2 for the AFC North division got underway Thursday night with the Cleveland Browns beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 at home. The win moved the Browns to 1-1 on the 2020 season while the Bengals dropped to 0-2.

In addition to the Steelers beating the Denver Broncos 26-21 at home on Sunday, the Ravens easily took care of the Houston Texans on the road 33-16.

In the Ravens win over the Texans, quarterback Lamar Jackson competed 18 of his 24 total pass attempts for 204 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His lone touchdown pass went to fullback Patrick Ricard from a yard out in the second quarter. Jackson also rushed for 54 yards on 16 carries.

The Ravens offense rushed for a total of 230 yards against the Texans on Sunday with running back Gus Edwards leading the way with 73 yards on 10 carries. Ruining back Mark Ingram chipped in 55 yards and a 30-yard touchdown on the ground on his nine total carriers.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown led the Ravens in receiving on Sunday with five receptions for 42 yards.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker kicked four field goals in his teams Sunday win with his longest being 47 yards.

The Ravens defense did more than their fair share on Sunday’s win as the unit recorded two turnovers and four quarterback sacks. Linebacker L.J. Fort returned one recovered fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter while cornerback Marcus Peters recorded the team’s lone interception.

Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen led his team in total tackles with 9 and the Ravens defense limited Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to just 275 passing yards on 25 completions. The Texans also managed just 51 yards rushing against the Ravens defense on Sunday with Watson being responsible for 17 of them.

Week 3 looks to be very interesting when it comes to the AFC North. For starters, the 2-0 Steelers will host the 0-2 Texans next Sunday in a game that will feature a Watt brother reunion.

The 1-1 Browns will host the 1-1 Washington Football Team next Sunday while the 0-2 Bengals will go on the road and play the 0-2 Philadelphia Eagles that same day.

The Week 2 AFC North schedule won’t be complete until Monday night as that’s when the 2-0 Ravens will host the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs.