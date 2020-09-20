2020 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 2 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Cincinatti Bengals at Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Browns -6
|Browns -6
|Bengals +6
|Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -1
|Rams +1
|Eagles -1
|New York Giants at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -5.5
|Giants +5.5
|Giants +5.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -4.5
|Falcons +4.5
|Cowboys -4.5
|San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7
|Jets +7
|49ers -7
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -8.5
|Buccaneers -8.5
|Buccaneers -8.5
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Lions +6.5
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +6
|Bills -6
|Bills -6
|Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -3
|Vikings +3
|Vikings +3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -7.5
|Titans -7.5
|Jaguars +7.5
|Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -7
|Washington +7
|Cardinals -7
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +9
|Chiefs -9
|Chiefs -9
|Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +7.5
|Ravens -7.5
|Ravens -7.5
|New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -4
|Patriots +4
|Seahawks -4
|New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders +6
|Raiders +6
|Raiders +6
|Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -7.5
|Steelers -7.5
|Steelers -7.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-13
|Steelers 30-17
|Week 1 Results
|8-7-1
|8-7-1
|2020 Results
|8-7-1
|8-7-1
