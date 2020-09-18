Season 11, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers latest transaction and the team’s Thursday injury report.

Alex and I discuss several different topics at the beginning of this show before talking about what all we both observed while watching the all-22 tape from the Steelers Week 1 Monday night win against the New York Giants.

We move on from the Steelers Week 1 win to start discussing and previewing the team’s Week 2 Sunday home game against the Denver Broncos. We welcome back Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post to the show on Friday morning and talk extensively with him about the Broncos and their Sunday visit to Heinz Field to play the Steelers. We talk injuries, offense, defense, special teams and much more with Ryan, who ends his Friday appearance by giving us his prediction for Sunday’s game.

If not already doing so, please follow Ryan on Twitter at @ryanohalloran and read his work online here: https://www.denverpost.com/author/ryan-ohalloran/

After wrapping up with Ryan, Alex and I give our own thoughts on the Broncos and preview the game from all angles.

With it being Friday, Alex and I give our picks against the spread for the remaining games that will take place in Week 2 and that includes us predicting the final score of the Steelers Sunday game against he Broncos.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Broncos Preview, Injuries, All-22 Talk, Week 2 Picks, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-sep-18-episode-1324

