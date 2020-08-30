Steelers Sign WR DeAndre Thompkins

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another wide receiver to their roster, signing DeAndre Thompkins to their training camp roster, the team announced moments ago. In a corresponding move, they released CB Alexander Myres.

Thompkins was brought in for a workout a few days ago. Undrafted in 2019 out of Penn State, he’s spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and XFL DC Defenders. He’ll add receiver depth to a room battling injury. Ryan Switzer remains out with a foot injury while Diontae Johnson hasn’t participated in team drills in over a week. He’s the second receiver to be added since Friday with the team re-signing wideout Saeed Blacknall too.

Myres was a second-year cornerback out of Houston. Signed by the Steelers as a UDFA following the 2019 draft, an unknown illness left him unable to participate in training camp last summer. Pittsburgh signed him to the practice squad last September and inked him to a futures contract after the season. Myres had recently suffered a groin injury in practice though the Steelers didn’t issue a waived/injured designation with him in their press release.