Steelers Had Free Agent WR DeAndre Thompkins In For Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed one former Penn Sate wide receiver on Friday in the form of Saeed Blacknall and they also had another former Nittany Lion pass catcher in for a tryout as well.

According to the official NFL transaction sheet on Friday, free agent wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins was brought in by the Steelers for a tryout.

Thompkins, who most recently played for the DC Defenders in the XFL, was signed originally by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his four seasons at Penn State, Thompkins caught 83 passes for 1,245 yards and 6 touchdowns. At his 2019 pro day he measured in at 5112, 192-pounds and reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 4.34-seconds.

As a member of the Defenders this past spring, Thompkins caught 7 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the four games that he played in. Last year in preseason action with the Eagles, Thompkins caught just one pass for 4 yards.