Steelers Activate CB Justin Layne From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started off their Tuesday with a transaction that included another player being removed from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and cornerback Breon Borders was waived to make room for him on the team’s 80-man roster. Layne was originally placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on July 29.

As for Borders, he was originally signed by the Steelers in the middle of April. He played collegiality at Duke and entered the NFL originally in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. He had since spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins. Some of that time was spent between active rosters and practice squads.

Layne being removed from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday leaves running back Jaylen Samuels as the remaining player on it.