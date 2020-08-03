Broncos Starting RT Ja’Wuan James Has Now Opted Out Of 2020 Season

Players around the NFL continue to opt out of the 2020 season and the growing list now includes a Denver Broncos starting tackle as of Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Broncos staring right tackle Ja’Wuan James informed the team that he is opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

take care of you & yours pic.twitter.com/tgA5LwkrcM — Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) August 3, 2020

James opting out of the 2020 season now puts the Broncos in a very interesting position when it comes to their starting right tackle spot. Elijah Wilkinson and Garett Bolles were reportedly going to compete for the starting left tackle job in in training camp this year. Now, Wilkinson might wind up at right tackle with Bolles being the left tackle. Wilkinson. however, started camp on the Broncos Active/PUP list due to him still recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Regardless of who the Broncos wind up starting at right tackle in place of James, that player will ultimately be facing off against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in Week 2 at Heinz Field. That certainly won’t be a picnic for that player. In case you forgot, former Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is the Broncos offensive line coach.

It now looks like Watt might open the 2020 regular season with back-to-back games against very inexperienced right tackles as the New York Giants, the Steelers Week 1 opponent, also figure to have an inexperienced player starting on the right side at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football after tackle Nate Solder decided to opt out of the 2020 season last week.