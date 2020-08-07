2020 Early August: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all and I hope the week went smooth for yinz!

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 training camp at Heinz Field is now underway and thanks to numerous Zoom press conferences, we’ve had plenty to write and discuss this week. Even so, we’re still almost two weeks away from the team practicing in pads.

If not for the ongoing pandemic, we would have been discussing the Steelers Thursday night preseason Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys all day today. It made me kind of depressed last night when the reality of that set in. I’ll get over it.

I’m sitting here watching the Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to stay alive in the playoffs. They are scoreless after two periods against the Montreal Canadians.

1 – Several months ago, Mike Clay of ESPN.com predicted that new Steelers tight end Eric Ebron will catch 43 passes for 506 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2020. If that stat line prediction winds up being completely correct, would it be enough production for Ebron to remain in Pittsburgh in 2021?

2 – Assuming the Steelers keep four running backs in total and three of them are James Conner, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr., which one of the players listed below will be the fourth and final one?

Jaylen Samuels

Kerrith Whyte Jr.

Trey Edmunds

Wendell Smallwood

3 – Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hinted earlier this week he might play longer than just a few more seasons? On the heels of that, do you think Roethlisberger will sign a contract extension by the middle of March?

4 – True or false: The Steelers will open the 2020 season with a quarterback on their 16-man practice squad!

5 – Will a player nor currently under contract with the Steelers wind up being ion the team’s Week 1 53-man roster?

Recap of 2020 Training Camp Underway Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Either running back Wendell Smallwood or safety Curtis Riley will make the Week 1 53-man roster according to 57% of Steelers Depot respondents. The reserve/COVID-19 list may increase their chances. There are already three players from last season’s roster currently on the list: running back Jaylen Samuels, defensive back Justin Layne and wide receive James Washington.

Question 2: 43% of respondents believe a team will sign former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to the start of the 2020 regular season. The NFL scheduled the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs to open the regular season on September 10 so there is more than a month for teams to decide to sign Brown. However, with his eight game suspension teams may choose to wait until later in the season to pick up him up at a discount.

Question 3: A decisive 79% of respondents say the Steelers will NOT add at least one more tight end to their roster by the end of August. The Steelers currently have five tight ends on their roster: Vance McDonald, Eric Ebron, Zach Gentry, Dax Raymond, and Kevin Rader.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents are confident that the Steelers will sign Cam Heyward to a contract extension prior to the start of the 2020 regular season. The median response on a scale 1-10 with 10 being highly confident was 7. Tick tock.

Let’s Go People!