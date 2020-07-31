2020 Training Camp Underway: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all and I hope everyone’s weekend is off to a great start.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 training camp is now underway, and that has resulted in it being a remarkably busy week for the site as we’ve had quite a bit to write about and discuss. It’s too bad that the real practices are still several weeks away, however.

The NBA got back underway Thursday night and the NHL is now on tap as well. I can’t wait to watch some playoff hockey. We also get to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates back in action Friday night as well.

Not much going on here in my household this weekend other than grilling and watching a ton of sports.

As usual, I end my workweek by offering up five questions for all yinz to answer. I look forward to reading the responses.

Have a super great and safe weekend and thank you to everyone who visited the site this past week. It was a great week for us.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – The Steelers signed two new players this past week in running back Wendell Smallwood and safety Curtis Riley. Will at least one of two ultimately make the Week 1 53-man roster?

2 – Will a team sign recently suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to the start of the 2020 regular season?

3 – Will the Steelers add at least one more tight end to their roster by the end of August?

4 – Where is your confidence level on a scale of 1-10 in the Steelers possibly signing Cameron Heyward to a contract extension prior to the start of the 2020 regular season? (10 = very confident)

5 – What are you having for dinner on this Friday?

Recap of 2020 4 Days to Training Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: A 46% plurality of Steelers Depot respondents believe the Steelers will sign Ben Roethlisberger to another two-year extension in March that results in a modest cap savings for 2021. The next most popular choice was for the Steelers to add faux extension years to save cap dollars with the understanding 2021 would be Ben’s final year. In a vote of confidence in the organization’s player-management relations, no one opted for the Steelers cutting Ben before his $15 million roster bonus comes due.

Question 2: Stefen Wisniewski edged Vince Williams by a single vote as the player most likely to be on the Steelers 2021 roster on July 24, 2021. Respondents see Vance McDonald’s days in black and gold numbered under 365. The Steelers anticipated changeover in the offensive line may be the driver along with the acquisition of promising tight ends such as Eric Ebron.

Question 3: 61.5% of respondents believe Steelers outside linebackers will combine for over 24.5 sacks in 2020. T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree combined for 26 sacks last season.

Question 4: Respondents guarantee defensive tackle Carlos Davis will be on the Steelers Week One practice squad. Offensive tackle Derwin Gray is the only other player with more than one vote. The Steelers picked both in the seventh round. Gray in 2019 and Davis in 2020.

Question 5: Respondents ranked these five wide receivers from an overall quality standpoint as follows:

Deon Cain Saeed Blacknall Amara Darboh Quadree Henderson Anthony Johnson

It appears that Alex Kozora and Steelers Depot respondents as a whole agree. Alex placed Deon Cain on his 2020 Steelers roster prediction (pre-training camp edition) with Blacknall on the practice squad. Depot contributor Tom Mead agreed with Cain but picked Darboh and Johnson for his practice squad.

Let’s Go People!