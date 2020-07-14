Season 10, Episode 126 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree and the recent franchiser tag grievance that he reportedly filed based on position. Alex and I spend a lot of time breaking down Dupree’s grievance, if he has a case and what we each believe is most likely to be the outcome of it.

Several Madden 21 player ratings reportedly leaded on Monday and it included a dozen or so Steelers players. Included in that bunch was outside linebacker T.J. Watt so we discuss that rating snubbing and also him being snubbed in the top 10 EDGE rankings for 2020 that ESPN put out on Monday.

Alex recently had posts on Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. and expected turnovers for the defense for 2020 so we spend a little time discussing both. We also talk about the most recent plea to be a member of the Steelers by free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and if there’s a chance of that happening.

ESPN recently had a route-centric article on the top rookie wide receivers in 2020 so Alex and I discuss their findings on Chase Claypool.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Dupree Grievance, Watt Snubs, Pryor Plea, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-july-14-episode-1303

