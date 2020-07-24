The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Draft Picks Signings, Haselrig Passing, ILB Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 129 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent passing of former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Carlton Haselrig.

The Steelers are on course to have their entire 2020 draft class signed this week so Alex and I discuss the four player who had signed heading into Friday morning and how the other two selections will likely be signed by Friday night.

After a much deeper look at new Steelers tight end Dax Raymond since Tuesday’s show, Alex and I pass along our thoughts on the former undrafted free agent out of Utah State.

After talking some about the ongoing negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA concerning the 2020 season, Alex and I discuss the 10 likeliest Steelers players to be released should teams only be allowed to carry 80 players this summer throughout training camp.

Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer has gotten swole this offseason so Alex and I discuss him a little more during this Friday show following the picture he posted on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Alex and I discuss the Steelers inside linebacker depth chart top to bottom with training camp about to start during the back-end of this episode.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

