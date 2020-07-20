Report: Steelers Sign Former Bears TE Dax Raymond

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson with a non-football injury designation on Monday and wasted no time filling his roster spot.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Steelers are signing free agent tight end Dax Raymond to take Scotland-Williamson’s place on the 90-man roster.

The #Steelers are signing former #Bears TE Dax Raymond, source said. Some teams wanted to work him out, Pittsburgh signed him instead. This explains waiving TE Christian Scotland-Williamson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

Raymond, who signed originally with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Utah State, sustained a head injury in last season’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans and was placed on injured reserve. He was waived/injured and ultimately re-signed to the Bears practice squad on Oct. 14. He signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Bears early in the offseason but was released by the team earlier in the offseason.

In his three seasons at Utah State, Raymond caught 72 passes for 873 yards and 3 touchdowns. At the 2019 scouting combine, Raymond measured in at 6046, 255-pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.72-seconds and did 15 reps on the bench. His vertical jump in Indianapolis, IN was 32-inches and his broad jump was 9’1″. He also registered a 4.39-second short shuttle time and a 3-cone time of 7.15-seconds.