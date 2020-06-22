Roethlisberger Says He’s ‘Ahead Of Schedule’ On Elbow Surgery Rehab

Ben Roethlisberger has offered a brief update on the status of his rehab coming off major elbow surgery. And like all the news that’s preceded it, things sound positive. Roethlisberger was a guest of the Pittsburgh ManUp event, interviewed by Tunch Ilkin, which focuses around building up the community. But Ilkin started things off with a question about Roethlisberger’s rehab.

“I think it’s going great,” Roethlisberger said. “It feels awesome. Still working into it. Luckily I don’t have to be ready to go until September hopefully. But it feels great. Ahead of schedule and everything so I’m excited. Most importantly, throwing without pain.”

Roethlisberger began throwing NFL passes back in May, leading to him trimming his beard for the first time since his 2019 surgery. Throwing without pain is a huge milestone now that he’s ramping up to Sunday passes with real velocity on the football. Passing that with flying colors is a big deal.

From everything he and the Steelers’ front office has said, he’s feeling good about the start of the 2020 season. And as the biggest competitor in the locker room, he’s hungry to get back on the field.

“To sit out for a year. To watch your guys go out there and play without you, that’s not easy to do.”

Unless the NFL season is postponed due to the coronavirus, there’s every reason to believe Roethlisberger will be the Steelers’ QB come Week 1 against the New York Giants.

You can check out the entire conversation around faith, family, and football linked again here (you will need to sign up to watch, it’s free to do so). You’ll again see an in-shape Roethlisberger, just as we’ve pointed out in recent photos of him, countering the lazy narrative he was lazy or overweight.

Mike Tomlin and former Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager Clint Hurdle were also guest speakers so the whole event is worth checking out.