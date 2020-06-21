Big Ben Still Looking Big Trim In Father’s Day Pictures

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently scheduled to report to training camp in a little more than a month today and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger already looks ready for it, judging by family pictures posted on his official website on Father’s Day.

Of the several pictures that Roethlisberger posted Sunday morning on his website, the one with him on the golf course with his eldest son is the one most telling of them all when it comes to the quarterback’s slimmish physique. Roethlisberger’s most recent photo posting now has some fans wondering if he might be too thin.

Dating back to last season following his season-ending elbow surgery, there have been complaints from fans and media members alike that Roethlisberger was overweight and out of shape and that he doesn’t take his offseason training seriously. Even one of Roethlisberger’s former teammates, safety Ryan Clark, who is now an NFL analysts for ESPN, recently took a shot at the Steelers quarterback during an interview when speaking about free age t quarterback Colin Kaepernick possibly not being in good enough shape to pass a conditioning test should a team want to sign him.

“Listen, I watched Ben Roethlisberger pass conditioning tests for eight years straight. Colin Kaepernick is going to be okay,” Clark said Friday on ‘GetUp’.

In case you think that Roethlisberger may have had his most recent pictures photoshopped, I refer you to a picture posted last week on the social media account of a young lady who got the Steelers quarterback to pose with her for a quick photo upon his most recent trip back to the barbershop. Roethlisberger looks just as good in that picture with the barbershop employee as he does in the Father’s Day picture with his eldest child.

Remember, the Steelers won’t report for training camp for at least another month so if you think Roethlisberger still looks too fat, too skinny, too hairy, or too something else, he still has four weeks of offseason time to fill. Personally, I don’t think he’ll be filling that remaining four weeks with just hot yoga, cold beer and golf with his son.