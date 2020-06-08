NFL Issues Protocols For Players To Return To Team Facilities

The NFL issued protocols to clubs Monday morning via a memo laying out plans for the return of players to team facilities, including physical distancing, facility cleaning and disinfecting, equipment cleaning, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network

Also according to Pelissero on Monday, while no dates have been set yet and no team minicamps are expected to take place, the NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of certain players, such as rookies, and veterans who changed teams and need physicals, returning to club facilities on a limited basis before June 26.

Currently, most of the coaching staffs around the NFL are back working in their team’s facilities if state regulations allow for such. Additionally, only players currently undergoing injury rehab or needing treatment can be in the team’s facilities until further notice.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sign any of their six 2020 draft picks to their rookie contracts as of Monday evening so they might be waiting until they can bring said players into team facilities for physicals and other evaluations. The Steelers are not the only NFL team that has yet to sign any members of their 2020 draft class to their rookie contracts, however.

The Steelers 2020 training camp will be held in Pittsburgh this summer in lieu of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns. The team could begin their annual training camp a little earlier in July than usual due to them still being scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH.