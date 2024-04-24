Pelissero: Xavien Howard ‘Fully Cleared To Resume All Football-Related Activities’

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a few needs. One of them is cornerback. They have last year’s second-round pick, Joey Porter Jr., but they could really use a corner opposite him. There are still free agents on the market and Xavien Howard just cleared a big hurdle toward being ready for 2024.

According to Tom Pelissero, Howard has been cleared to resume all football-related activities after recovering from a foot injury.

“Four-time Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard was fully cleared for football activities earlier this month, his doctor informed teams in a letter,” Pelissero wrote. “Howard, who’s a free agent, battled a foot injury throughout last season. Some potential post-draft help incoming.”

Four-time Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard was fully cleared for football activities earlier this month, his doctor informed teams in a letter. Howard, who’s a free agent, battled a foot injury throughout last season. Some potential post-draft help incoming. pic.twitter.com/5qsPqcfPUy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2024

Howard was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 100 games for the Dolphins with 29 interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, 95 passes knocked down, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, two sacks, 331 total tackles, and eight tackles for a loss.

However, Howard missed four games in 2023 due to his foot injury, which was a fractured left foot, according to Dolphins beat writer Omar Kelly.

Xavien Howard is working his way back from a left foot fracture, running and cutting three weeks before #Dolphins have a decision to make on his future https://t.co/imbBkxovw3 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) February 22, 2024

With Howard now cleared by his doctor, could he be an option for the Steelers? At age 31 and coming off an injury, it’s highly unlikely the Steelers would want to spend a significant amount of money on him. However, he’s proven himself as a high-quality corner in his eight seasons. He’s been named a first- and second-team All-Pro and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2020 on top of his four Pro Bowl appearances.

The Steelers have shown interest in him previously. Head coach Mike Tomlin attended Baylor’s Pro Day in 2016 where Howard worked out for coaches and scouts.

It would need to be a cheap deal at nearly 31 years of age and coming off his injury but Mike Tomlin was at Howard's Baylor pro day in 2016. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/qMr9v2US7B — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 24, 2024

While most people would prefer the Steelers draft a young cornerback to develop and grow alongside Porter, adding Howard at the right price could be very beneficial. Once the draft kicks off, things can change quite quickly. If the Steelers are unable to draft a corner they want or need a veteran presence while that young corner develops, Howard could be the right player.