Watch: The Depot 180 – May 12th – Episode 22

Episode 22 – May 12th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about Antoine Brooks Jr. and his journey to the NFL. He offers some position versatility and a definite edge in his game. I also talked about Ulysees Gilbert III and how he is the “next man up” at inside linebacker.

