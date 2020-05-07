Contract Details For Several 2020 Steelers Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and now that all of those players have signed their three-year contracts, we can pass along the details of five of those deals courtesy of former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Once again, let it be known that the undrafted rookie reservation amount for 2020 is $123,279, according to Corry. That number is the maximum amount of signing bonuses teams are allowed to give to undrafted free agents in 2020 and is a fixed percentage of the total Rookie Compensation Pool for 2020.

The five undrafted Steelers free agents listed below, Trajan Bandy, Corliss Waitman, James Pierre, James Lockhart and John Houston Jr. received signing bonuses that total out at $43,000. All five players received minimum base salaries for each of the three years of their contracts.

I’ll pass along the rest of the undrafted free agent contracts as soon as the full details become available.