Steelers Select RB Anthony McFarland Jr. In The Fourth-Round Of The 2020 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. with the 18th pick of the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 124th pick overall in this year’s draft. It is the first of two scheduled fourth-round picks on Saturday.
McFarland measured in at the combine at 5081, 208-pounds. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.44-seconds. In two seasons at Maryland, McFarland rushed for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 carries. He also caught 24 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.
2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Maryland RB Anthony McFarland