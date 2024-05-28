Depot After Dark: Russell Wilson Honors Veterans, Tom Moore’s New Book, McFarland Pancaked

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 27.

Russell Wilson On Memorial Day

Quarterback Russell Wilson took to social media Monday to honor veterans, those serving and those who died for the country, on this Memorial Day.

He posted a photo of meeting service members with the caption, “So grateful for all those that serve!!” with an American Flag emoji.

So grateful for all those that serve!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lN350gIl8P — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 27, 2024

Throughout his football career, Wilson has had several chances to interact with service members. The Seattle Seahawks hosted an annual USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp each summer while the Denver Broncos held a similar event last August.

Tom Moore’s New Book

Legendary coach Tom Moore is coming out with a new book on his life and legacy. Releasing September 3, it was written in conjunction with Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud.

The book covers Moore’s career, which included his first NFL job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chuck Noll hired him as the team’s receivers coach in 1977. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 1983 and held that position through 1989. Moore, now 85, remains in the NFL as a consultant for the Bucs.

You can read more about his book here.

I’m very proud to announce Tom Moore’s book, The Players’ Coach: From Bradshaw to Manning, Brady and beyond, which I co-wrote with him, is available on Amazon for pre-order.

He talked, I typed.

Honored to help tell coach Moore’s story. In stores Labor Day

https://t.co/qfxauTmTsc — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 22, 2024

McFarland Pancaked

A funny moment in the UFL this weekend, though less so if you’re former Steelers RB Anthony McFarland. On a carry for his San Antonio Brahmas against the Birmingham Stallions, McFarland ran smack into the backside of OL Aaron Montero.

“Oh no! McFarland got pancaked by Aaron Montero. The problem with that is that they play for the same team” –@ESPNLowell pic.twitter.com/7ZMs7YvREq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 25, 2024

It was a butt-fumble caliber moment, though, to McFarland’s credit, he hung onto the ball. A play he can laugh about after an 18-9 win, moving the Brahmas to 7-2 on the season. McFarland’s gained more playing time in recent weeks, rushing 15 times for 82 yards in the win. Though his body is probably feeling pretty beat up from the defense…and his offense.