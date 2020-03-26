Watch: The Depot 180 – March 26th – Episode 3

Episode 3 – March 26th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discussed the altered off season structure as the Steelers make adjustments to prepare for the draft. I also discussed Kevin Colbert’s intentions to work out a long term deal with Bud Dupree. Finally, I recapped the trio of XFL players that signed deals with the Steelers this week.

As always, thank you for tuning in! I would like to invite everyone to join the discussion below down in the comments!

