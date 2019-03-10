Report: Antonio Brown Traded To Raiders For Third And Fifth Round Picks

The saga is over. Antonio Brown has been traded to the Oakland Raiders.

In return, the Pittsburgh Steelers receive 3rd and 5th round picks, according to Ian Rapoport. If it helps, the third round pick functions like a low second rounder, #66 overall, the second selection of the third round. The 5th round pick is #142.

The Antonio Brown saga is finally nearing a close. Sources say the #Steelers are dealing AB to the #Raiders in exchange for a third round pick and a fifth round pick in this 2019 draft. Brown will also get a reworked contract that makes him the NFL’s highest paid WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

Brown announced the news, posting this photo of himself in a Raiders’ uniform.

Brown to Oakland had always felt like the most logical end to this drama-filled saga. Yesterday, Brown told fans to “stay tuned” for his new team while wearing black and gray gym clothes, the same color as the Raiders. News outlets should confirm any trade soon. We’ll update this post when/if it happens.

UPDATE: Pro Football Talk is reporting it’s a done deal. He will receive new money in his contract, one of his reported demands in a trade.

Per source, Antonio Brown's three-year haul will increase from $38.925 million to $50.125 million, per source. No new years will be added. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 10, 2019

Antonio Brown is indeed bound for the Raiders. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 10, 2019

Pittsburgh now has 10 picks in the draft.

Steelers current draft picks:. 10 in total. 1st Round

#20 2nd Round

#52 3rd Round

#66

#84 4th Round

#123 5th Round

#142 6th Round

#176

#194

#209 (presumably, from Gilbert deal) 7th Round

#221 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 10, 2019

Brown finished his Steelers’ career in second place in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He trails Hines Ward in all three categories.