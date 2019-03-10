Steelers News

Report: Antonio Brown Traded To Raiders For Third And Fifth Round Picks

The saga is over. Antonio Brown has been traded to the Oakland Raiders.

In return, the Pittsburgh Steelers receive 3rd and 5th round picks, according to Ian Rapoport. If it helps, the third round pick functions like a low second rounder, #66 overall, the second selection of the third round. The 5th round pick is #142.

Brown announced the news, posting this photo of himself in a Raiders’ uniform.

Brown to Oakland had always felt like the most logical end to this drama-filled saga. Yesterday, Brown told fans to “stay tuned” for his new team while wearing black and gray gym clothes, the same color as the Raiders. News outlets should confirm any trade soon. We’ll update this post when/if it happens.

UPDATE: Pro Football Talk is reporting it’s a done deal. He will receive new money in his contract, one of his reported demands in a trade.

Pittsburgh now has 10 picks in the draft.

Brown finished his Steelers’ career in second place in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He trails Hines Ward in all three categories.

