NFL.com Mock Draft: Steelers Get ‘Greedy’ At Corner

If you watched the marathon that was the NFL Combine, you heard plenty from Daniel Jeremiah, replacing Mike Mayock in the booth. With the Combine in the books and a little more clarity with these prospects, Jeremiah issued his second mock of draft season. With the 20th pick, he has LSU corner Greedy Williams falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Briefly explaining the pick, he writes:

“The Steelers need to address the corner position. Williams has an intriguing blend of size, speed and ball skills.”

Williams looked a little clunky in drills yesterday but it’s hard to imagine the Steelers complaining if he fell into their laps. He blazed a 4.37 40, one of the fastest of the Combine, with impressive tape. Best at defending any vertical throws, he picked eight passes and batted away 19 more in his two years with the Tigers.

Still, the selection seems a little hard to believe especially when you consider Williams is the first corner off the board. In a pass happy league and solid group of corners, it’s hard to believe the first one gets taken more than halfway into the draft. Jeremiah has only one other corner taken in the first round, Washington’s Byron Murphy to Oakland at pick 27.

Pittsburgh reportedly conducted formal interviews with both cornerbacks at Indianapolis.

If you missed it, here’s our scouting report on Williams. We noted his elite straight-line speed and ability to be a lockdown corner, even in scramble drills. On the negative side, we wrote about his need to bulk up, he still weighed just 185 pounds at the Combine, and a tendency to drag down runners and receivers due to a low tackling angle.

The top five received a bit of a shakeup too in his mock. Kyler Murray goes first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, apparently close to moving on from Josh Rosen under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. And Montez Sweat cracks the top five, headed to Tampa Bay.