The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Re-Signing Alualu, Colbert Comments On Ben, Bell, AB, Dupree, Burnett, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signing defensive end Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract. We also discuss a few other Steelers unrestricted free agents with just four weeks remaining until the start of the 2019 league year.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert gave us quite a bit to talk about this past week thanks to his session with the local media. We discuss Colbert’s comments on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being the unquestioned leader of the team and how he’s not overly concerned with some comments he’s made about the play of teammates in past radio show interviews. We also discuss Colbert referring to 52 players on the roster as Roethlisberger’s kids.

After fully breaking down the context of what Colbert had to say this week about Roethlisberger and how the major media has responded to several of his quotes, Alex and I move on to talk about the team’s decision to not tag running back Le’Veon Bell this offseason in addition to them now attempting to trade disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Colbert also talked a little about the current statutes of kicker Chris Boswell, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and safety Morgan Burnett this past week so Alex and I make sure to recap those talking points.

As usual, Alex and I read several listener emails to close out this episode and then we end the show with the breaking news of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft being arrested and charged on Friday with solicitation of prostitution in Florida.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Re-Signing Alualu, Colbert Comments On Ben, Bell, AB, Dupree, Burnett, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2019-feb-22-episode-1127

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 87 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n