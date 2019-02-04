Article

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Top 500 Steelers (2018 Edition)

Posted on

Here is the latest edition of the Top 500 All-Time Steelers which incorporates on the field service, recognition and accomplishments of the 2018 Steelers as well as some adjustments to former Steelers due to changes to the Steelers Top 10 lists and adjusted information in the Pro Football Reference (one of my main resources). I waited for the announcement of latest NFL Hall of Fame inductees to see if Alan Faneca got his due recognition to see if any last-minute adjustments were required.

Being an average Steelers fan; I am compelled to compare players from different eras. Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my original List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2017. Just prior to the 2017 season an updated Top 500 was published to account for the Steelers inaugural Hall of Honor inductees. My last update came at the end of the 2017 NFL season: Top 500 Steelers (2017 Edition).

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown have come right near the top. Another season especially one that sees them help propel the Steelers back into the playoffs in 2019 will likely see them breach the top 10 next year. The Hall of Fame Committee got it wrong again by denying Faneca.

As players ascend into the top 500; inevitably Newton’s third law of motion forces other players out. Here are the players who fell from last year’s list along with their new ranking:

First Last POS Years Old Rank New Rank
Byron ‘Bam’ Morris RB 1994-95 484 503
Fran O’Brien T 1966-68 497 506
Boyd Brumbaugh B 1939-41 487 507
Lindy ‘Tex’ Mayhew OL 1936-38 488 508
Johnny Sample B 1961-62 475 509
John Mastrangelo OL 1947-48 492 510
Landry Jones QB 2013-17 479 511
Mitch Lyons TE 1997-99 480 513
Theron Sapp FB 1963-65 503 514
Najeh Davenport RB 2006-08 483 516
DeAngelo Williams RB 2015-16 490 519
David Woodley QB 1984-85 493 521
Ted Marchibroda QB 1953-56 501 525
John Kapele DL 1960-62 499 526
Cam Thomas DL 2014-15 500 527
Mel Holmes OL 1971-73 502 528
Duce Staley RB 2004-06 486 532

Here are some details on these Steelers of yore:

Bam Morris: Steelers 3rd round pick in the 1994 draft. In 1995 playoffs he scored four touchdowns including one in the Super Bowl loss to Dallas Cowboys (that matches the 4-career playoff TD’s by Le’Veon Bell). He packed 244 pounds on a six-foot frame. Unfortunately, he was arrested for possessing four kilos of marijuana and a gram of cocaine. The Steelers cut him after his second season and the Baltimore Ravens signed him as a free agent. The fear of his unavailability led to the Steelers to make a draft-day trade for another beefy running back … Jerome Bettis.

Fran O’Brien: The Washington Redskins waived Fran after playing the Steelers in the 3rd game of the 1966 season. The Steelers signed him after several injuries including losing their starting tackle Don James. He played on special teams against the Redskins since they played twice in a row. The next season, O’Brien broke his ankle against he Browns and only played 4 games. He bounced back in 1968 starter 12 of 14 games played before retiring prior to the 1969 season after 8 years in the league – Chuck Noll’s first year as head coach.

Boyd Brumbaugh: Brumbaugh was a local product who attended what is now Steel Valley High School. He was a starter for Duquesne University and led them to a 7-0 victory over the 1936 national champion Pitt Panthers. He was the 3rd overall pick of the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1938 NFL draft. Art Rooney acquired Brumbaugh in a trade just before the 1939 season. He led the Steelers in rushing in 1939 and then in passing in 1941. Plagued by injuries throughout his short career, he hung up his cleats following the 1941 season to serve in the defense industry due to the outbreak of WWII.

Lindy “Tex” Mayhew: Attended Texas School of Mines, now UTEP. A 29-year-old rookie, Rooney signed him after the Cleveland Rams of the old American Football league folded. Played tackle & guard for the Pittsburgh Pirates (Steelers) 1936-38. Released midseason by new skipper Johnny ‘Blood’ McNally. Became the Steelers trainer during the war years when he started coaching local high school football.

Johnny Sample: A 3-time Pittsburgh Courier All-American drafted by the Colts. Helped New York Jets in Super Bowl III with an interception. Also played in “The Greatest Game Ever Played” as a rookie helping the Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in 1958. Nice bookend to his professional football career. His autobiography, Confessions of a Dirty Ballplayer, was an expose of the inequities of the league in the 1960’s. When the Colts planned to switch him to offense he left camp and then was traded to the Steelers just before the 1961 season for a 2nd round draft pick. Scored a pick 6 in his debut as a Steeler. First season arguably his best season, career high 8 interceptions. Averaged 10.9 yards on 26 punt returns with a TD. 1961 first team all-pro by UPI & NY Daily News and second team by Newspaper Ent. Association. Consensus was 2nd team all pro. Falling out with Buddy Parker and injuries led to poor second season and trade to Redskins for a draft pick.

John Mastrangelo: Was one of 11 holdouts prior to 1949 season after Steelers cut salaries. Ended up signing with New York Yankees of the newly formed All-America Conference. He said at the time, “…. I’m in it for the money and the Yankees gave me the best offer.” Before that, the Steelers drafted Mastrangelo with great fanfare as a local product in 3rd round pick of 1947 draft. As a rookie started at guard in Steelers only playoff appearance prior to 1972.

Landry Jones: We all know Landry. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2013. He played in 19 games with 5 starts during his 5 years as Roethlisberger’s back-up. He is credited with 1 comeback victory and leading two game winning drives. Who knows what would have happened if he had been the back-up against the Raiders this past season?

Mitch Lyons: Free agent signing to replace Jonathan Hayes after 1996 season. He was on Michigan State Board of Trustees but was charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a referee at a girls’ basketball tourney that he was coaching. Primarily a blocking tight end. Was placed on IR for 2 of his 3 seasons due to injuries to his right knee.

Theron Sapp: Acquired midseason from the Eagles for a draft pick. Played as halfback & fullback behind Dick Hoak and John Henry Johnson averaging 4.5 yards a carry his first season. Hoped to play for the expansion Atlanta Falcons to be near home but was not picked up. He broke a bone in a scrimmage during a preseason scrimmage ending his Steelers career after 3 seasons.

Najeh Davenport: 9 of 16 career TD’s scored with Steelers. Also, 2 TD’s in only playoff appearance with Steelers. Signed to compete with Duce Staley as a short yardage back. October 2007 charges of domestic violence. Big role when Willie Parker broke his fibula late in 2007 season. 24 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 44 yards and another touchdown. He scored a go-ahead TD in playoff game against Jags but not enough as Steelers fell 29-31 with 37 seconds left. Released in 2008 when Rashard Mendenhall drafted and Mewelde Moore signed. Najeh was re-signed after Ray Lewis broke Mendenhall’s shoulder and Parker was hurt. But he was released for good after brief appearances in 4 games that season.

DeAngelo Williams: DeAngelo proved to be a high-quality back-up subbing for Le’Veon Bell during his two suspensions and injuries in 2015 & 16. He was tied for the lead in rushing TD’s in 2015 with 11 starting in 10 of 16 games played. Unfortunately, he was unavailable for the playoffs. The following year he again subbed for Bell who was suspended for the second year in a row. He appeared in 3 playoff games but could not help the Steelers defeat the Patriots in the championship after Bell left early in the game with a groin pull. His own injuries plus age had the Steelers not re-signing him for a third season.

David Woodley: With the Dolphins, he was the youngest quarterback at 24 to start a Super Bowl back in 1982. The following year he was supplanted by Dan Marino. The Steelers traded two draft picks to acquire Woodley as one of a succession of replacements for Terry Bradshaw who retired after the 1983 season. He started 13 games (splitting games with Mark Malone) in two seasons with the Steelers and by 1986 was out of the league. Heavy drinking led to a liver transplant and unfortunately, he passed away at 44 due to liver & kidney failure in 2003.

Ted Marchibroda: Better known as head coach of the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, Marchibroda started out in the NFL as the Steelers 1st round draft pick in 1953. He spent a year in military service after his rookie season then rejoined the team. He played behind Jim Finks before starting 11 games in his final season with the team. Walt Kiesling was replaced by Buddy Parker who brought in Earl Morrall and Jack Kemp which made Marchibroda and a young Len Dawson, who had been Kiesling’s choice to eventually lead the team, expendable. Marchibroda was released just before the 1957 season opener and he signed with Cardinals a few days later. Some of Marchibroda’s assistant coaches while he was a head coach include Marvin Lewis, Eric Mangini, Ken Whisenhunt and Bill Belichick.

John Kapele: A 10th round draft choice in 1960, Kapele spent 2 ½ seasons with the Steelers. Born in Hawaii, he played for BYU as did his son in the 1980’s. His descendants still are playing football in Hawaii.  He was signed by the Eagles after the Steelers released him midway through the 1962 season.  Buddy Parker was shaking up the roster and ended up signing John Baker famous for the tackle that led to the famous photo of Y.A. Tittle a few seasons later.

Cam Thomas: Cam came to Pittsburgh from the San Diego Chargers in 2014 to help stabilize a defensive line that was in transition after losing players to free agency. He never played up to the expectations of fans especially in rush defense.

Mel Holmes: Selected in the fifth round and played mostly back-up offensive line at tackle & guard. He was one of 10 rookies who made Chuck Noll’s 1971 opening roster. He got a start in the home opener with 5 other rookies including four on defense: Gerry “Moon” Mullins, Jack Ham, “Polite” Dwight White, Glen Edwards & Mike Wagner. One of several Steelers who moved to the USFL after being waived in the 1974 preseason.

Duce Staley: Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2004 after 7 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Was signed to replace Jerome Bettis as the big back as the Bus’s career production was waning. He gained 707 yards in his 1st seven games but then a hamstring injury hampered further productivity. He would only gain 278 more yards in 9 games and was released after only playing one game in 2006.

How many do your recall?

Here are the new additions to the list:

FIRST LAST POS YEARS OLD RANK NEW RANK
TJ Watt LB 2017-18  625  349
L.J. Fort LB 2015-18 513 388
Dick Flanagan LB/OL 1953-55 538 409
Billy Ray Smith DL 1958-60  517  412
George Sulima E/DL 1952-54 510 420
James Conner RB 2017-18 938 447
B.J. Finney C/G 2016-18 543 450
Xavier Grimble TE 2016-18 556 460
Tyler Matakevich LB 2016-18 559 462
Bob O’Neil DL 1956-57 564 463
Joe Haden DB 2017-18  726  464
Richie McCabe DB 1955-58 532 473
Jim Brandt DB/HB 1952-54 508 489
Lou Allen T 1950-51 664 497
Pete Ladygo G/LB 1952/54 664 502

Seven of the ascending players were on the 2018 roster. Here are eight blasts from the pasts:

Dick Flanagan: Flanagan was a veteran linebacker on the 1952 Detroit Lions championship team. He was beat out by rookie and future NFL Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt a Pittsburgh native who was captain of the Pitt team. The Steelers purchased the rights to Flanagan early in the 1953 season. He ended up starting all 29 games he played for the Steelers from 1953-1955. Mainly a linebacker he filled in on the offensive line including center and guard when injuries took their toll.

Billy Ray Smith: The Rams picked him in 3rd round of 1957 draft. He was traded to Pittsburgh the following season for a draft pick. Buddy Parker let go of future Presidential candidate Jack Kemp to make room for Smith and Jimmy Orr. Parker then traded Smith to the Baltimore Colts after the 1960 season for DB Jackie Simpson. Smith would play for the Colts 9 seasons starting 108 of 124 games and capping his career in Super Bowl V with a win. Simpson would start 8 games in 2 seasons with Pittsburgh.  Billy Ray is in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. His son played for the Chargers for 10 seasons.

George Sulima: A 3rd round draft pick in 1951; George played three seasons with the Steelers. He was an offensive end that averaged over 15 yards a catch on his career 49 receptions in the early 1950’s but was overshadowed by Elbie Nickel. George is in the Boston University Sports Hall of Fame.

Bob O’Neil: A local product from Bridgeville; he played for Duquesne until the school dropped the football program. He transferred to Notre Dame and was drafted by the Steelers in the 15th round of the 1953 draft. However, O’Neil entered military service but was injured in an auto accident driving home from military camp. He played rugby in France prior to becoming a Steelers rookie at age 25 in 1956. He was among 17 veterans that Buddy Parker cut ties with after the 1957 season including captain Nickel. He played for a few seasons in Canadian Football league before finishing out his football career with the New York Titans in 1961.

Richie McCabe: Another local, the North Catholic alumnus was a Steelers water boy and would work out with the team as a high school player. He was drafted in the 22nd round but made the team in 1955 with 3 interceptions including a 76-yard pick-6 as a rookie starting in all 12 games he played. He missed his 2nd season and most of his 3rd due to military service. He was also the player called for a controversial penalty at the end of a game to allow the Los Angeles Rams to kick a game winning field goal. The NFL ended up firing the official before the next season started. Parker traded him to the Redskins, and he was a first team all-pro with the Buffalo Bills before retiring to get into coaching. He was the defensive back coach of the Denver Broncos when the former North Catholic teammate of Dan Rooney succumbed to cancer at age 49 in January 1983.

Jim “Popcorn” Brandt: A 12th round draft pick in 1951; Jim was mainly a short yardage fullback but also returned a few kicks averaging 22.7 yards a return. He did have four rushing touchdowns in his three seasons with the Black & Gold. Alex Kozora captured his unfortunate role in the greatest pre-Noll era Steelers comeback victory.

Lou Allen: A 5th round draft choice out of Duke in 1950. He was 26 year old rookie as he had joined the Navy after high school and participated in the Normandy invasion before enrolling in college.  Lou Allen was an offensive lineman in the single wing under John Michelson. He started in all 24 games played in his first two seasons. When Joe Bach was hired before the 1952 season, the Steelers were converting offenses and Allen was not in the starting line-up. He quit the team along with halfback Jerry Nuzum. He played one game for the Montreal Alouettes that year. He is in the Duke University Hall of Fame.

Pete Ladygo: The West Brownsville native was a 16th round draft choice from University of Maryland. He started 11 of 12 games played his rookie year. 1953 was a tumultuous year. First, his father died after his mother hit him in the head with an orange juice extractor during an argument. Ladygo then held out of camp along with several other players for a bigger paycheck. He broke his leg on the last play of a scrimmage after returning to the team and did not play his 2nd season. He returned in 1954 to start all 12 games. He was negotiating with the Steelers to renew his contract when he ultimately signed with the Ottawa Rough Riders for the 1955 season. He later became an assistant football coach at Potomac State College where he started out his college ball. He is in their Athletic Hall of Fame.

With Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and kicker Matt McCrane playing their first games as Steelers; there are now 1,501 players who have worn the Black & Gold in at least one regular season game since the team entered the league in 1933.

While you peruse the full list, Your Music Selection

In the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions, I committed to play songs that Steelers Depot respondents suggested might be the new Steelers anthem if Renegade by Styx was ever replaced. Here is entry 41 of 45 from SkoolHouseRoxx: Black & Yellow by Wiz Khalifa.

Here are the Top 500 Steelers (2018 Edition):

2018 Rank Change first Last Position Years
1 Joe Greene DL 1969-81
2 +2 Terry Bradshaw QB 1970-83
3 -1 Rod Woodson DB/KR 1987-96
4 -1 Jack Lambert LB 1974-84
5 Mike Webster C 1974-88
6 Mel Blount DB 1970-83
7 Franco Harris RB 1972-83
8 Jack Ham LB 1971-82
9 Dermontti Dawson C 1988-00
10 Hines Ward WR 1998-11
11 +2 Ben Roethlisberger QB 2004-18
12 +6 Antonio Brown WR 2010-18
13 -2 Troy Polamalu S 2003-14
14 Donnie Shell S 1974-87
15 John Stallworth WR 1974-87
16 -4 Ernie Stautner DL 1950-63
17 -1 James Harrison LB 02 04-12 14-17
18 +1 Alan Faneca G 1998-07
19 -2 Jerome Bettis RB 1996-05
20 Greg Lloyd LB 1988-97
21 LC Greenwood DE 1969-81
22 Andy Russell LB 63 1966-76
23 Lynn Swann WR 1974-82
24 +1 Jack Butler DB 1951-59
25 -1 Casey Hampton NT 2001-12
26 Carnell Lake DB 1989-98
27 James Farrior LB 2002-11
28 Heath Miller TE 2005-15
29 Levon Kirkland LB 1992-00
30 Jason Gildon LB 1994-03
31 Joey Porter LB 1999-06
32 +13 Maurkice Pouncey C 2010-18
33 -1 David Little LB 1981-92
34 -1 Tunch Ilkin OT 1980-92
35 -1 Aaron Smith DE 1999-11
36 -1 Jon Kolb OT 1969-81
37 -1 Louie Lipps WR 1984-91
38 -1 Larry Brown OT 1971-84
39 -1 Le’Veon Bell RB 2013-17
40 +4 Ray Mansfield C 1964-76
41 -2 Gary Anderson K 1982-94
42 -2 Bryan Hinkle LB 1982-93
43 -2 Ike Taylor DB 2003-14
44 -2 Lawrence Timmons LB 2007-15
45 -2 Dwayne Woodruff DB 1979-85 87-90
46 Brett Keisel DE 2002-14
47 Kordell Stewart QB 1995-02
48 Dwight White DE 1971-80
49 +5 Elbie Nickel TE 1947-57
50 -3 Robin Cole LB 1977-87
51 -2 John Henry Johnson RB 1960-65
52 -1 Mike Wagner S 1971-80
53 -1 Sam Davis G 1967-79
54 +5 Rocky Bleier RB 68 1970-80
55 -1 Larry Foote LB 2002-08 10-13
56 +13 David DeCastro G 2012-18
57 -2 Dick Hoak RB 1961-70
58 -1 John Jackson OT 1988-97
59 +28 Dale Dodrill MG 1951-59
60 -2 Deshea Townsend DB 1998-09
61 +7 Ramon Foster G 2009-18
62 -9 Bill Dudley B 1942 45-46
63 Bobby Layne QB 1958-62
64 -3 Gary Dunn DL 1977-87
65 -3 Barry Foster RB 1990-94
66 -6 Ray Mathews B 1951-59
67 -3 William Gay DB 2007-11 13-17
68 +11 Ben McGee E 1964-72
69 +27 Cam Heyward DE 2011-18
70 -5 Kevin Greene LB 1993-95
71 -5 Glen Edwards DB 1971-77
72 +13 John Reger LB 1955-63
73 -6 Willie Parker RB 2004-09
74 -3 Loren Toews LB 1973-83
75 -3 Marvel Smith OT 2000-08
76 -3 Moon Mullins OL 1971-79
77 -3 Mike Merriweather LB 1982-87
78 -8 Bill McPeak E 1949-57
79 -4 Joel Steed NT 1992-99
80 -4 Craig Wolfley OL 1980-89
81 -4 JT Thomas DB 1973-77 79-81
82 -4 Jeff Hartings C 2001-06
83 -3 Ryan Clark S 2006-13
84 -3 Neil O’Donnell QB 1990-95
85 -3 Darren Perry S 1992-98
86 -3 Max Starks T 2004-12
87 +8 Mike Sandusky G 1957-65
88 -4 Keith Willis DE 1982-87 89-91
89 -3 Gerald Williams DL 1986-94
90 +10 Roy Jefferson WR 1965-69
91 -3 Lamarr Woodley LB 2007-13
92 -3 Bennie Cunningham TE 1976-85
93 -2 George Tarasovic E 1952-53 56-63
94 -2 Clendon Thomas B 1962-68
95 -2 Justin Strzelczyk OL 1990-99
96 -2 Ray Pinney OL 76-78 80-8285-87
97 Mark Bruener TE 1995-03
98 +5 Buddy Dial E 1959-63
99 -9 Joe Krupa OT 1956-64
100 -1 Kevin Henry DE 1993-00
101 -3 Frank Pollard RB 1980-88
102 -1 Bruce Van Dyke G 1967-73
103 +4 Frank Varrichione T 1955-60
104 +15 Jerry Shipkey B 1948-52
105 -1 Greg Warren LS 2005-16
106 +4 Chad Scott DB 1997-04
107 -2 Lee Flowers DB 1995-02
108 +1 Terry Long G 1984-91
109 +2 Kimo von Oelhoffen DL 2000-05
110 +3 Bobby Walden P 1968-77
111 +1 Dewayne Washington DB 1998-03
112 +11 Marcus Gilbert OT 2011-18
113 +1 Dwight Stone WR 1987-94
114 +1 Charley Bradshaw T 1961-66
115 +11 Jim Finks QB 1949-55
116 -10 Armand Niccolai T/K 1934-42
117 -1 Clark Haggans LB 2000-07
118 -1 Meril Hoge RB 1987-93
119 +25 Chuck Hinton DT 1964-71
120 +2 Bill Walsh C 1949-55
121 -1 Roy Gerela K 1971-78
122 -1 Ron Shanklin WR 1970-74
123 +8 Brady Keys DB/KR 1961-67
124 -22 Santonio Holmes WR 2006-09
125 -1 Steve Furness DL 1972-80
126 -10 Lynn Chandnois B 1950-56
127 -2 Jermane Tuman TE 1999-06
128 +61 Dan James T 1960-66
129 -21 Fran Rogel B 1950-57
130 -3 Dan Kreider FB 2000-07
131 -3 Ron Johnson DB 1978-84
132 -2 Randy Grossman TE 1974-81
133 -4 Bubby Brister QB 1986-92
134 -2 Jeff Reed K 2002-10
135 -2 John Banaszak DL 1975-81
136 -2 Plaxico Burress WR 2000-04 12-13
137 -2 Kendall Simmons G 2002-08
138 -2 Chris Hoke DL 2001-11
139 -1 Jerry Olsavsky LB 1989-97
140 -1 Earl Holmes LB 1996-01
141 Yancy Thigpen WR 1992-97
142 Chad Brown LB 1993-96 06
143 -3 John Fuqua RB 1970-76
144 -1 Jim Clack OL 1971-77
145 +5 Blood McNally B 1934 37-39
146 -1 Ernie Holmes DL 1972-77
147 +72 Alejandro Villanueva OT 2015-18
148 -11 Chuck Cherundolo DB 1941-42 45-48
149 Hardy Nickerson LB 1987-92
150 -3 Mark Malone QB 1980-87
151 +17 Lloyd Voss DL 1966-71
152 -6 Gary Ballman B 1962-66
153 -5 Walter Abercrombrie RB 1982-87
154 +11 Marv Woodson B 1964-69
155 +51 Vince Williams LB 2013-18
156 -5 Antwan Randel El WR 2002-05 10
157 -5 Mike Wallace WR 2009-12
158 -5 Eric Green TE 1990-94
159 -4 Matt Spaeth TE 2007-10 13-15
160 -6 Josh Miller P 1996-03
161 +63 Willie Daniel B 1961-66
162 -5 Willie Colon OT 2006-12
163 -5 Dirt Winston LB 1977-81 85-86
164 -5 Calvin Sweeney WR 1980-87
165 +11 John Nisby G 1957-61
166 -10 Tom Tracy B 1958-63
167 -7 Frank Lewis WR 1971-77
168 -2 Myron Pottios LB 1961-65
169 +31 George Hughes G 1950-54
170 -9 Willie Williams DB 1993-96 04-05
171 -9 Chris Kemoeatu G 2006-11
172 -9 Charles Johnson WR 1994-98
173 -9 DJ Johnson DB 1989-93
174 -5 Ted Petersen OL 1977-83 87
175 -8 Ernie Mills WR 1991-96
176 -6 Bryant McFadden DB 2005-08 10-11
177 -6 Mike Tomczak QB 1993-99
178 +21 Paul Martha B 1964-69
179 +3 Bill Sortet E 1933-40
180 +42 Stephon Tuitt DE 2014-18
181 -9 Thomas Everett S 1987-91
182 -2 Val Jansante E 1946-51
183 +21 John Perko G 1937-40 45-47
184 -9 Steve Courson G 1978-83
185 -12 Brendan Stai G 1995-99
186 +219 Juju Smith-Schuster WR 2017-18
187 -10 Tom Beasley DL 1978-83
188 -10 Evander Hood DE 2009-13
189 -15 Rashard Mendenhall RB 2008-12
190 -10 Tyrone Carter S 2004-09
191 +3 John Brown T 1967-71
192 -9 Brent Alexander S 2000-03
193 -9 Keith Gary DE 1983-88
194 -9 Wayne Gandy T 1999-02
195 -9 Donald Evans DE 1990-93
196 -9 Ryan Shazier LB 2014-17
197 -16 Preston Pearson RB 1970-74
198 -10 Edmund Nelson DL 1982-87
199 +85 Ted Doyle T 1938-45
200 -10 Buzz Nutter DB 1961-64
201 +47 Darrell Hogan G 1949-53
202 -11 Travis Kirschke DE 2004-09
203 -11 Mike Mitchell S 2014-17
204 -11 Jon Witman FB 1996-01
205 +9 Charlie Mehelich E 1946-51
206 -11 Trai Essex T 2005-11
207 -11 Larry Griffin DB 1987-93
208 -10 Steve McLendon NT 2010-15
209 -8 Weegie Thompson WR 1984-89
210 -8 John Goodman DL 1981-85
211 +43 Louie Michaels K/E 1961-63
212 -9 Will Allen S 2010-15
213 +32 Frank Sinkovitz C 1947-52
214 +4 John Baker E 1963-67
215 -11 Myron Bell S 1994-97 00-01
216 -11 Robert Golden S 2012-17
217 -9 Kendrell Bell LB 2001-04
218 -8 Craig Colquitt P 1978-81 83-84
219 +32 John Hilton E 1965-69
220 -8 Leon Searcy OT 1992-95
221 -8 Jason Worilds LB 2010-14
222 -15 Sidney Thornton RB 1977-82
223 -14 Tommy Maddox QB 2001-05
224 +1 Charles Seabright QB 1946-50
225 -9 Jim Smith WR 1977-82
226 +4 Tony Bova E 42-47
227 -1 Joe Geri B 1949-51
228 +36 Jim Bradshaw B 1963-67
229 -12 Ed Brown QB 1962-65
230 +25 Frank Wydo T 1947-51
231 +116 John Schweder G 1951-55
232 +8 Dean Derby B 1957-61
233 -13 Duvall Love G 1992-94
234 -13 Carlton Haselrig g 1990-93
235 -12 Oliver Ross OL 2000-04
236 +99 Bud Dupree LB 2015-18
237 -22 Henry Davis LB 1970-73
238 +111 Ed Beatty C 1957-61
239 -42 Bobby Schmitz LB 1961-66
240 -13 John Rowser DB 1970-73
241 +5 Byron Gentry G 1937-39
242 -14 Mike Logan S 2001-06
243 -14 Brian Blankenship G 1987-91
244 +87 Ray Lemek G 1962-65
245 -12 Gordon Gravelle OT 1972-76
246 -15 Orpheus Roye DE 1996-99 08
247 -13 Rick Woods DB 1982-86
248 -16 Jack McClairen E 1955-60
249 -6 Jack Wiley T 1946-50
250 +38 Ken Kortas T 1965-68
251 -16 Chris Hope S 2002-05
252 -16 Mike Schneck LS 1999-04
253 -16 Shaun Suisham K 2010-14
254 +53 Lou Ferry T 1952-55
255 -17 David Johnson TE 2009-13 16
256 -17 Jerrol Williams LB 1989-92
257 +5 Larry Gagner G 1966-69
258 -17 Charlie Batch QB 2002-12
259 -17 Eric Williams S 1983-86
260 +6 Bob Davis E/DE 1946-50
261 +65 Dick Haley B 1961-64
262 -6 JR Wilburn WR 1966-70
263 -14 Chris Oldham DB 1995-99
264 -17 Chukky Okobi OL 2001-06
265 +20 Ron Stehouwer B 1960-64
266 -16 Aaron Jones DE/LB 1988-92
267 +32 Chris Boswell K 2015-18
268 +98 Javon Hargrave DL 2016-18
269 -17 Terry Hanratty QB 1969-75
270 -17 Delton Hall DB 1987-91
271 -27 Amos Zeroue RB 1999-03
272 -14 Harvey Clayton DB 1983-86
273 -16 Andre Hastings WR 1993-96
274 -15 Jarvis Jones LB 2013-16
275 -15 Kenny Davidson DE 1990-93
276 +37 Jimmy Orr E 1958-60
277 -16 Brentson Buckner DE 1994-96
278 +133 Bob Gaona T 1953-56
279 +63 Jesse James TE 2015-18
280 +139 Dick Alban E 1956-59
281 -18 Will Wolford G/T 1996-98
282 -17 Doug Legursky C 2009-12 15
283 -15 Arthur Moats LB 2014-17
284 -17 Deon Figures DB 1993-96
285 -16 Courtney Hawkins WR 1997-00
286 +60 Howard Hartley B 1949-52
287 -9 Bob Hohn B 1965-69
288 -15 Cortez Allen DB 2011-15
289 -11 Carl Samuelson T 1948-51
290 -16 Kelvin Beachum T 2012-15
291 -21 Norm Johnson K 1995-98
292 -20 Carlos Emmons LB 1996-99
293 -21 Harry Newsome P 1985-89
294 -19 Warren Williams RB 1988-92
295 +37 Darrius Heyward-Bey WR 2014-18
296 -20 John Campbell LB 1965-69
297 +133 Elbie Schultz OL 1941-44
298 +104 Sean Davis DB 2016-18
299 -19 Cliff Stoudt QB 1977-83
300 -19 Clint Kriewaldt LB 2003-07
301 -19 Bob Kohrs LB 1981-85
302 +22 Bill Saul LB 1964 66-68
303 -14 Fred McAfee RB 1994-98
304 -21 Mike Clark K 1964-67
305 -18 John Rienstra G 1986-90
306 -27 Emmanuel Sanders WR 2010-13
307 -18 Verron Haynes RB 2002-07
308 -18 Greg Hawthorne RB 1979-83
309 -32 Earnest Jackson RB 1986-88
310 -18 John Fiala LB 1998-02
311 -20 Tim Lester FB 195-98
312 -19 Theo Bell WR 1976 78-80
313 -18 Will Blackwell WR 1997-01
314 +59 Roosevelt Nix FB 2015-18
315 -18 Preston Carpenter E 1960-63
316 -16 Red Moore G 1947-49
317 +82 Artie Burns DB 2016-18
318 -18 Donta Jones LB 1995-98
319 -18 Bill Nelsen QB 1963-67
320 -18 Will Johnson FB 2012-15
321 +68 Jordan Berry P 2015-18
322 -24 Roger Duffy C/G 1998-01
323 -19 Preston Gothard TE 1985-88
324 -10 Mike Haggerty G 1967-70
325 -20 Greg Carr LB 1985-88
326 -20 Markus Wheaton WR 2013-16
327 +63 Anthony Chickillo LB 2015-18
328 Lee Calland DB 1969-72
329 Tyrone Stowe LB 1987-90
330 Matt Cushing TE 2000-04
331 -22 Larry Anderson KR 1978-81
332 +102 Gary Glick DB/HB 1956-59
333 -22 Nick Eason DE 2007-10
334 -22 Chuck Beatty DB 1969-72
335 -21 Anthony Madison DB 2006-11
336 +102 Walt Kichefski E 1940-42
337 -22 Keydrick Vincent G 2001-04
338 -22 Ryan Mundy S 2009-12
339 -22 Mewelde Moore RB 2008-11
340 -17 Silvio Zaninelli B 1934-37
341 -1 George Kakasic G 1936-39
342 -23 Sam Washington DB 1982-85
343 -22 Isaac Redman RB 2009-13
344 -23 Chidi Iwuoma DB 2002-06
345 +70 Daniel McCullers NT 2014-18
346 -24 Chris Fuamatu-Ma’fala RB 1998-02
347 -18 Ray May LB 1967-69
348 -20 Nate Washington WR 2005-08
349 +276 TJ Watt LB 2017-18
350 -23 Gene Lipscomb DL 1961-62
351 -33 Johnny Gildea QB 1935-37
352 -22 Antwon Blake DB 2013-15
353 +11 Jimmy Allen DB 1974-77
354 -21 Keenan Lewis DB 2009-12
355 -20 Daniel Sepulveda P 2007-11
356 -17 George Platukis E 1938-41
357 -21 Martavis Bryant WR 2014-15 17
358 -21 Mike Mularkey TE 1989-91
359 -21 Kendrick Clancy NY 2000-04
360 +54 Jerry Nuzum HB/FB 1948-51
361 +30 George Hays E 1950-52
362 -21 Kendall Gammon LS 1992-95
363 -10 Earl Gros FB 1967-69
364 -21 Tim Johnson DE/DL 1987-89
365 -21 Ed Bradley LB 1972-75
366 -21 Brian Stenger LB 1969-72
367 -19 Ed Karpowich T 1936-40
368 -3 John Woudenberg T 1940-42
369 -19 Rodney Bailey DE 2001-03 06
370 -19 Cody Wallace G 2013-15
371 -19 Tim Worley RB 1989-91, 93
372 -19 Oliver Gibson DL 1995-98
373 -19 Emil Boures C/G 1982-86
374 -19 John McMackin TE 1972-74
375 -19 Adrian Cooper TE 1991-93
376 -19 Jeff Graham WR 1991-93
377 -19 Chris Hubbard OL 2014-17
378 -19 Cedrick Wilson WR 2005-07
379 -19 Jerry Hillebrand LB 1968-70
380 -17 Jonathan Hayes TE 1994-96
381 -14 Justin Hartwig C 2008-09
382 -14 Sean Spence LB 2012-15 17
383 -14 Richard Shelton DB 1990-93
384 -14 Troy Edwards WR 1999-01
385 +109 Willie McClung T/DL 1955-57
386 -14 Ralph Wenzel G 1966-70
387 +11 Marv Matuszak LB 1953, 55-56
388 +125 L.J. Fort LB 2015-18
389 +105 Dick Campbell LB 1958-60
390 +17 Cannonball Butler B 1965-67
391 -29 Cap Oehler C 1933-34
392 -18 Dave Smith WR 1970-72
393 -32 Pat Brady P 1952-54
394 -19 Mike Adams OT 2012-14
395 +28 Red Mack B 1961-63, 65
396 -9 Joe Coomer T 1941, 45-46
397 -14 Nolan Harrison DE 1997-99
398 -22 Hank Poteat DB 2000-02
399 -22 Tony Compagno B 1946-48
400 -22 Keyaron Fox LB 2008-10
401 +80 Joe Lewis DL 1958-60
402 -23 Ray Seals DE 1994-95
403 -23 Anthony Smith DB 2006-08
404 -9 Stevenson Sylvester LB 2010-13
405 -24 Kris Brown K 1999-01
406 -24 Gary Jones DB 1990-94
407 -23 Reggie Harrison RB 1974-77
408 -23 Rich Erenberg RB 1984-86
409 +129 Dick Flanagan LB/OL 1953-55
410 -24 Ariel Solomon C 1991-95
411 -23 Andre Frazier LB 05 2007-09
412 +105 Billy Ray Smith DL 1958-60
413 -16 Mike Vrabel LB 1997-00
414 -21 Erric Pegram RB 1995-96
415 -19 Shamarko Thomas S 2013-16
416 -8 Bull Karcis FB 1936-38
417 -17 Leroy Thompson RB 1991-93
418 -17 Jim Sweeney C-T-G 1996-99
419 +3 Sandy Sandberg T 1935-37
420 +90 George Sulima E/DL 1952-54
421 +31 Leo Elter RB 1953-59
422 +6 Steve Davis RB 1972-74
423 -20 Lee Mays WR 2002-06
424 -19 Tom Ricketts OL 1989-91
425 -19 Bobby Shaw WR 1999-01
426 +63 Willie Asbury FB 1966-68
427 +69 Mike Henry LB 1959-61
428 +12 John Powers TE 1962-65
429 -20 Marv Kellum LB 1974-76
430 -36 Chris Gardocki P 2004-06
431 +32 John Burrell WR 1962-64
432 -15 Warren Heller E 1934-36
433 +36 Rod Breedlove LB 1965-67
434 -24 Lorenzo Freeman DL 1987-90
435 +6 Whizzer White B 1938
436 -24 Ross Cockrell DB 2015-16
437 -33 Mark Royals P 1992-94
438 -25 Warren Bankston RB 1969-72
439 -3 Mike Basrak C 1937-38
440 +64 Lou Tepe C/LB 1953-55
441 -25 Bob Adams TE 1969-71
442 -24 Lupe Sanchez DB 1986-88
443 -1 Dick Riffle B 1941-42
444 -23 Jerricho Cotchery WR 2011-13
445 -13 Bill Davidson B/E 1937-39
446 Stu Smith QB 1937-38
447 +491 James Conner RB 2017-18
448 -24 Rich Tylski G 2000-01
449 -24 Rick Moser RB 78-79 81-82
450 +93 B.J. Finney C/G 2016-18
451 -25 Jonathan Dwyer RB 2010-13
452 -60 George Rado G 1935-37
453 +38 Eli Rogers WR 2016-18
454 +24 LT Walton DL 2015-18
455 -26 Russell Davis RB 1980-83
456 -11 Jack Sanders G 1940-42
457 -26 Zack Valentine LB 1979-81
458 -25 Dave Edwards S 1985-87
459 -25 Richard Huntley RB 1998-00
460 +96 Xavier Grimble TE 2016-18
461 -24 Craig Bingham LB 1982-84 87
462 +97 Tyler Matakevich LB 2016-18
463 +101 Bob O’Neil DL 1956-57
464 +262 Joe Haden DB 2017-18
465 -22 Mike Kruczek QB 1976-79
466 -22 Tyrone McGriff G 1980-82
467 -28 Walt Kiesling OL 1937-38
468 -21 Ricardo Colclough DB 2004-07
469 -21 Tom Myslinski G 1996-20
470 -21 Joe Gilliam QB 1972-75
471 -21 Chuck Allen LB 1970-71
472 -21 Cornell Gowdy DB 1987-88
473 +59 Richie Mccabe DB 1955-58
474 +24 Sid Watson HB 1955-57
475 -22 Dick Arndt T 1967-70
476 -22 Randy Fuller DB 1995-97
477 -22 Sean Morey WR 2004-06
478 -22 Rodney Carter RB 1987-89
479 -21 Jason Simmons DB 1998-01
480 -15 Earl Morrall QB 1957-58
481 -24 Charles Davenport WR 1992-94
482 John Williams FB 1994-95
483 -24 Carey Davis RB 2007-09
484 -24 Pete Rostosky T 1984-86
485 -24 Derek Hill WR 1989-90
486 -24 Blake Wingle G 1983-85
487 -67 Johnny Clement B 1946-48
488 -25 Dick Shiner QB 1968-69
489 +19 Jim Brandt DB/HB 1952-54
490 -26 Tom Calvin HB 1952-55
491 -27 Terrence Garvin LB 2013-15
492 -25 Kent Nix QB 1967-69
493 -25 Ralph Anderson DB 1971-72
494 -18 Art Jones B 1941 & 45
495 -18 Merlyn Condit B 1940 & 46
496 -11 Jonathan Scott T 2010-11
497 +167 Lou Allen T 1950-51
498 -26 Max Fiske B/E 1936-39
499 -29 Jack Deloplaine RB 1976-79
500 -34 Joe Glamp B 1947-49
500 -29 Nick Skorich G 1946-48
502 +164 Pete Ladygo G/LB 1952/54

 

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top