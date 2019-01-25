Video: TCU Edge Ben Banogu Sack Compilation Highlights

TCU edge rusher Ben Banogu is a player who seemingly had a good week of practices at the Senior Bowl and now it will be interesting to see how he plays in Saturday’s game.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top edge-rushers in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many sack compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might select in the various rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college sack for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine. In this sack compilation video, we’ll look at Banogu, who measured in at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday at 6034, 247-pounds, with 8 4/8-inch hands, 33 3/8-inch arms and a 80 2/8-inch wingspan.

Banogu registered 21 total sacks in the 40 games that he played in at TCU and Louisiana-Monroe dating back to 2015 and 16 of them came over the course of the last two seasons, 8 in each. Fortunately, I was able to track down all of Banogu’s 16 career college sacks at TCU for you along with a few replays of several.

Please note that very few of the quarterback take-downs in this video went down as half-sacks, according to Banogu’s game stats. Also, notice the quality of each sack in addition the amount of time from snap to tackle and feel free to comment on Banogu’s sack compilation below.

We’ll have a full breakdown of Banogu for you in the next few weeks.