Watch: The Depot 180 — May 10 — Episode 415

Episode 415 — May 10, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The rookie minicamp is underway, so we got our first look at the Steelers’ draft picks, UDFAs, tryout players, and select veterans who were eligible and invited. In today’s episode, I talk about some of the player interviews that happened after the first practice including Troy Fautanu playing at right tackle, the early bond that the rookie offensive linemen are building, and Fautanu’s new locker mate. I also discuss Payton Wilson’s comments about his ACL, and two of the draft picks that have now signed their rookie contracts.

