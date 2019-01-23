Video: Mississippi State Edge Montez Sweat Sack Compilation Highlights

Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat is a player who will have a lot of eyes on him during the week of the Senior Bowl and for good reasons as he’s currently expected by several analysts to be selected in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top edge-rushers in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many sack compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might select in the various rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college sack for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine. In this sack compilation video, we’ll look at Sweat, who measured in at the senior Bowl on Tuesday at 6060, 252-pounds, with 9 7/8-inch hands, 35 5/8-inch arms and a 84 4/8-inch wingspan.

Sweat registered 22.5 total sacks in the 30 games that he played in at Mississippi State and Michigan State dating back to 2014 and 22 of them came over the course of the last two seasons with 11.5 of them coming in 2018. Fortunately, I was able to track down all of Sweat’s 22.5 career college sacks for you along with a few replays of several.

Please note that very few of the quarterback take-downs in this video went down as half-sacks, according to Sweat’s game stats. Also, notice the quality of each sack in addition the amount of time from snap to tackle and feel free to comment on Sweat’s sack compilation below.

We’ll have a full breakdown of Sweat for you in the next few weeks.