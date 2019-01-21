The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Burnett Wanting Out, Conference Championships, NFL Officiating, Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 76 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the NFL’s Conference Championship games that took place on Sunday that has resulted in Super Bowl LIII now featuring the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to talking about how all four teams played on Sunday, Alex and I spend a lot of time discussing the officiating in those two games and going over the key calls and non-calls. We also wonder out loud about how the NFL might go about fixing their officiating problem and if that’s even a possibility.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett apparently wants the team to release him in the next 8 or so weeks so we go over that report and discuss how he’s likely to be granted his request. We also discuss where that would leave the Steelers in terms of a dimeback need in 2019 and how they could potentially go about replacing Burnett.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had another social media post over the weekend that has people speculating several things so we go over that topic in addition to mopping up and recapping some final quotes from team president Art Rooney II with a few related to defensive play calling and officiating.

The East-West Shrine game was played on Saturday so Alex and I quickly recap some players from that event. Additionally, we get you ready for Senior Bowl week as we have two site contributors in Mobile to cover that college all-star game.

We close up this episode by answering a few more listener emails.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

