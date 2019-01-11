The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers AR2 Comments On AB, Munchak News, Ben Extension, NFL Picks, Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 72 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by recapping what all Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II had to say Thursday about wide receiver Antonio Brown and his future with the team. We parse all of the quotes carefully and move on from there. We also discuss Brown’s social media posting after the Rooney report surfaced.

MyBookie.ag has some interesting proposition odds on Brown’s future so we go over those and look at where Pittsburgh is on the list and if it’s a bargain.

It looks like the Steelers will be able to retain offensive line coach Mike Munchak this offseason so we go over the news of him not getting the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos. The Steelers have also yet to make any other coaching staff changes since announcing that the contracts Joey Porter and James Saxon would not be renewed so we talk more about it looking like coordinators Keith Butler and Danny Smith will be back in 2019.

Alex reviews a defensive play breakdown of the Indianapolis Colts that hit social media on Thursday and we talk briefly about Steelers guard David DeCastro backing out of the Pro Bowl as well.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to sign a contract extension by the middle of March so Alex and I discuss some speculate numbers related to such a transaction.

After moving on to give you our picks for the four division Round playoff games that will take place this weekend, Alex and I once again close out this episode by reading and answering several emails from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2019-jan-11-episode-1112

