Report: Steelers Expected To Hire NC State’s Eddie Faulkner As New RBs Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few vacancies on their coaching staff that they need to fill and it sounds like they already have a new running backs coach lined up and it’s one who has already coached one of the team’s young running backs when he was in college.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Steelers are expected to hire Eddie Faulkner as their new running backs coach.

The #Steelers are expected to hire #NCState TEs/FBs coach and ST coordinator Eddie Faulkner as their new RBs coach, sources say. A hire from an unexpected place to work with James Conner and others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2019

Faulkner has been on the North Carolina State coaching staff since 2013 and there he was in charge of tight ends and fullbacks as well being the special teams coordinator. He helped coach Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Samuels all four seasons at North Carolina State and reportedly was even responsible for recruiting him.

Prior to coaching at North Carolina State, Faulkner coached tight ends at Wisconsin in 2012 and in 2011 he was at Northern Illinois and there he coached running backs and was the special teams coordinator.

After getting his coaching start at Anderson University in 2002 in charge of running backs, Faulkner then coached at Ball State from 2003 to 2010. After initially being hired as a graduate assistant at Ball State, he went on to coach running backs, special teams and was even the offensive coordinator during his final two seasons at the school.

The Steelers need a new running backs coach after they chose not to renew the contract of James Saxon after the 2018 season ended. Saxon has since been named the new running backs coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

On Wednesday, Steelers team president Art Rooney II was asked about what led to Saxon’s contract not being renewed.

“Sometimes it’s time for a change, Rooney said. “Coach Sax did a good job over the last few years but his contract was up and Coach [Tomlin] felt like it was time to make a change there.”

