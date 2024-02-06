Depot After Dark: Heyward’s Lakers Advice, Goodell Under Fire, Faulkner Gets Previous Title

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Feb. 5.

Heyward’s Lakers Advice

On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Cam Heyward switched gears and talked about basketball rather than football. A Lakers fan, he offered advice for what the team should do ahead of Thursday’s 3 PM/EST trade deadline.

“Stay put. Ride this thing out and see where you can get. They start to heat up around this time and start to make this push. But gotta get hot.”

Currently sitting in ninth place at 26-25, the Lakers are on the playoff bubble. We’ll see if they make a big move and acquire someone like the Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray or if they make smaller moves ahead of the deadline. At least we know LeBron James isn’t being traded.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Goodell Under Fire

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is under fire for not only moving his yearly pre-Super Bowl question and answer session to Monday, today, but making it a closed-door, invite-only event.

In what has become his “State Of the NFL” address, one of the few open forums in which Goodell speaks, the league is now carefully selecting who does (and who doesn’t) gain access. Notable critics like Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio did not receive credentials to attend. The Athletic’s Jim Trotter, critical of the NFL as he left NFL Network, also reacted to the news

Florio provides more details on the new date of the marquee media event.

“For years, it was on Friday of Super Bowl week, when maximum media were in town — and they were present for the shotgun-style Q&A. Several years ago, or longer, it moved to Wednesday. Now, it’s moving to Monday.”

While Goodell might feel the heat from the media, it’ll quickly be swept under the rug by the pomp and circumstance of Super Bowl week, followed by the big game itself on Sunday evening.

Faulker’s Updated Title

One minor note. With Arthur Smith officially introduced as the team’s new offensive coordinator, the Steelers’ website now shows Eddie Faulkner as just the team’s RBs Coach, with his “Interim Offensive Coordinator” label removed from their front office page.

A small and expected note but important all the same. It seems Faulkner is remaining on staff for 2024, though that above photo doesn’t reflect the news on WRs Coach Frisman Jackson reportedly parting ways with the team.