Report: Steelers Sign RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner To Contract Extension

It’s a busy news day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After cutting three players Monday evening, the team has signed RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner to a contract extension. NFL Insider Aaron Wilson was the first to report the news.

It’s not known how many years Faulkner’s contract has been extended, but in Pittsburgh, positional coaches typically sign two-year extensions. He signed a two-year deal previously during the 2021 offseason.

Hired in 2019, Faulkner has been a solid coach aiding in the development of RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris has made a Pro Bowl and became the first Steelers’ running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. Warren was a diamond in the rough, an undrafted free agent who became the team’s most consistent playmaker throughout the season. Together, they’ve formed one of the NFL’s top 1-2 duos, rushing for over 1,800 combined yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

Faulkner is known as a coach who keeps practice interesting, incorporating different drills on an almost daily basis, even if they teach the same points. Ball security is paramount for him, and largely, Steelers’ backs have taken good care of the football, though Warren had a few blips in 2023.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Eddie Faulkner is viewed as a rising coach and potential permanent offensive coordinator candidate in the league. After OC Matt Canada was fired following the Steelers’ Week 11 loss, Faulkner wore the official title of Interim Offensive Coordinator. However, QBs Coach Mike Sullivan called the Steelers’ plays. Faulkner held a leadership and organizer role, leading the offensive coaching staff during the week of preparation to formulate the team’s optimal game plan.

Faulkner did not receive any known coordinator interviews during the 2024 hiring cycle. He was not considered to become the Steelers’ permanent offensive coordinator, the team going outside the organization and hiring Arthur Smith instead.

A former NFL running back who spent time in the Steelers’ training camp in 2001, Faulkner broke into coaching in 2002. He’s spent most of his career at the college level, including six years as NC State’s tight ends, fullbacks, and special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2018. He was tabbed to become the school’s recruiting coordinator before the Steelers hired him. Faulkner even spent a few weeks as the Ball State interim head coach 15 years ago.