The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Monday Cuts, Salary Cap Update, Faulkner News, Fields Discussion & More

Season 14, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, which was recorded Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping and talking about the transactions that the Pittsburgh Steelers made on Monday. Those moves included the Steelers parting ways with QB Mitch Trubisky, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, and P Pressley Harvin III. We discuss the surprising timing of those three moves with them coming just one day after Super Bowl LVIII was played.

Alex and I go over the salary cap savings produced by those three moves and then move on to talk about what those transactions might mean for DT Larry Ogunjobi, C Mason Cole, and CB Patrick Peterson. Will all three now survive their respective March roster bonus dates? We go deep into attempting to answer that question.

With those three Monday moves now in the books, I provide a 2024 salary cap update related to the Steelers current Rule of 51. Alex and I then discuss ways the Steelers are likely to get cap compliant by the start of the new league year and how much space they might look to have entering free agency.

Will the Steelers be very active in free agency this year? What is the most they are likely to spend on an unrestricted free agent from an APY standpoint? We attempt to answer those questions in this show as well.

The Steelers waiver claim of LB Jeremiah Moon finally processed on Monday, so Alex and I discuss his unique situation and the shrewdness of the move. We also discuss the Monday news concerning the Steelers extending the contract of running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

Adam Schefter of ESPN talked about the Steelers and potential interest in Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields on Monday, and the internet has since gone wild as a result of him doing so. With Fields being a heavy social media topic again on Tuesday, Alex and I jump into another discussion concerning the possibility, feasibility, and plausibility of the Steelers potential trading for the Bears quarterback. We cover several aspects that need considering when it comes to trading for Fields.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 92-minute episode and we end it by answering several questions that we received from listeners of the show.

