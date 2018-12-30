Steelers WR Ryan Switzer Leaves Game Against Bengals With Hip Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently losing their Sunday Week 17 home game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter and one of their wide receivers has left the contest with an injury.

#Steelers WR Ryan Switzer sustained a hip injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 30, 2018

Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer sustained a hip injury in the second quarter of the team’s hone game against the Bengals and is questionable to return. The Steelers were already down one wide receiver as Antonio Brown was inactive due to a knee injury.

The Steelers currently trail the Bengals 7-0 thanks to an interception by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that was returned 58 yards for a touchdown by Cincinnati safety Shaun Williams.

UPDATE: Switzer returned to the game late in the first half.