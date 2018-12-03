Steelers Injury Report: Conner, Several Other Players Injured In Loss To Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a very disappointing 33-30 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night. In addition to that, several Steelers players suffered injuries during the contest and head coach Mike Tomlin recapped them all during his post-game press conference.

“On the injury front, a number of things. hunters got a shoulder and wasn’t able to return. Kam Canaday, the snapper, has got a knee sprain. James Conner’s got a lower leg contusion. Ryan Switzer’s in the concussion protocol and Chickillo has got an ankle,” Tomlin said.

Wide receiver Justin Hunter injured his shoulder in the second quarter while attempting to dive for a pass in the Chargers end zone. He left the game and never returned. Long snapper Kameron Canaday suffered his knee sprain during the second half punt return for a touchdown by Chargers cornerback Desmond King. Canaday did return to the game, however.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer and running back James Conner were both injured late in the game. Switzer took a hard hit to the helmet following a catch while Conner after a short catch and run. Neither player returned to action after leaving the game. Its unknown as to when outside linebacker Anthony Chickllo suffered his ankle injury.