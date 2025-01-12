T.J. Watt Injured Against Ravens (Update)

UPDATE: Watt has returned to the game

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt ran off the field holding his arm and appeared to be in pain on the first play of the second half of Pittsburgh’s Wild Card round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It appeared to be a left arm or elbow injury for Watt, who joins DL Cameron Heyward as banged-up Steelers defenders. Heyward suffered an injury toward the end of the first half.

Watt has also been dealing with a thumb injury, and his production late in the season wasn’t the same that Steelers fans are used to from him. He’s still one of the best defenders in the NFL and was named a 2nd Team All-Pro yesterday.

Watt finished the 2024 season with 61 tackles and 11.5 sacks. Watt was seen getting his left elbow taped on the Amazon Prime broadcast, and he might be able to return to the game albeit with a brace or tape on his arm.

Losing Watt would be a huge blow for the Steelers’ defense, especially with OLB Preston Smith inactive tonight. Behind Watt, the Steelers have Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon along with Alex Highsmith.

