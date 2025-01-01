Bengals’ Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: RB Chase Brown Misses Practice Again

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Wednesday injury report looked very similar to their Tuesday report, with the only changes being OT Devin Cochran (NIR-Personal) being a full participant in practice and DE Trey Hendrickson added to the injury report with a rest day that had him limited today. The bad news for Cincinnati is that RB Chase Brown, who suffered an ankle sprain in Cincinnati’s Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, remained out of practice for the second day in a row.
Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media posted Cincinnati’s injury report on Twitter.
BENGALS’ WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT
DNP
RB Chase Brown (ankle)
DE Sam Hubbard (knee)
TE Drew Sample (groin)
LIMITED
TE Tanner Hudson (knee)
WR Charlie Jones (groin)
OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand)
OT Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula)
QB Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee)
WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee)
DE Trey Hendrickson (NIR/Rest)
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. (knee)
FULL
DT McKinnley Jackson (wrist)
OT Devin Cochran (NIR — Personal)
The Bengals can only keep their playoff hopes alive with a win, and not having Brown would be a big loss for Cincinnati as they attempt to sneak into the postseason. While QB Joe Burrow remained limited, he’s going to play on Saturday against the Steelers, as will WR Tee Higgins. Higgins is coming off a monster three-touchdown performance in Week 17. Hendrickson is also getting some maintenance in, and he’s going to be someone the Steelers need to key on as they look to put up a better offensive performance than they have over the last few weeks.