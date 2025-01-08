Ravens’ Wednesday Wild Card Injury Report: Zay Flowers Remains Out, Kyle Hamilton Returns To Practice

The Baltimore Ravens got good injury news with S Kyle Hamilton and RB Justice Hill able to return to practice today ahead of their Wild Card Round playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The bad news for Baltimore: WR Zay Flowers remained out of practice with a knee injury he suffered in the team’s Week 18 victory over the Cleveland Browns. WR Deonte Harty, who remains on IR, did not practice today after practicing in full yesterday. However, today’s absence appears to be due to personal reasons, as it was added to the injury report along with the knee injury that he’s been dealing with.

The Ravens’ official Twitter account posted their injury report.

RAVENS’ WEDNESDAY WILD CARD INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Zay Flowers (knee)

WR Deonte Harty (knee/personal)

FULL

S Kyle Hamilton (knee)

RB Justice Hill (concussion)

With Hill and Hamilton returning to practice, it seems as if they’ll be able to play on Saturday. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said the team expected to get Hill back last week until he dealt with an illness, and it sounds as if that’s cleared up and he’ll be back for the Ravens on Saturday. He’s a key part of their running back room, providing a receiving threat and someone capable of spelling RB Derrick Henry.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier today that Flowers is a longshot to play against the Steelers, and his inability to practice today does make it unlikely that he’ll play on Saturday. His availability for practice tomorrow will be telling.

Hamilton is one of Baltimore’s best defenders and having him in the fold will be key to shutting down Pittsburgh’s offense, which has struggled over the past four weeks. A fully healthy Ravens defense will pose a big challenge, and Hamilton is someone who can be an X factor for Baltimore.