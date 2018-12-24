Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Saints

Your stats of the weird from today’s crushing loss to the New Orleans Saints.
– Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster became the first duo in franchise history to each catch 100 passes in a season. They’re the first pair to achieve that since Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas did in 2014.
Brown’s 15 touchdowns break his franchise/career record. He’s the first receiver to have 15 in a season since Dez Bryant caught 16 in 2014.
– Jaylen Samuels has three receiving touchdowns this season. He’s the first Steelers’ rookie back with three of those in a season since Rodney Carter in 1987. Those are the only Steelers to do so ever.
– Ben Roethlisberger’s 630 attempts this year is a career high. And there’s still one game to go.
It’s the second time this season Roethlisberger has lost a game throwing for at least 350 yards, three touchdowns, and zero picks. Today and Week Two against Kansas City. All other QBs are 9-6 this year.
– Stevan RIdley’s fumble was very similar to Fitzgerald Toussaint’s in the 2015 Divisional game. Distance, time, situation.
Fitzgerald Toussaint fumble: Ball at the Broncos 34, 10:00 left in the 4th, Steelers leading.
Stevan Ridley fumble: Ball at the Saints 34, 10:21 left in the 4th, Steelers leading.
– T.J. Watt’s 12 sacks are the most by a Steeler since LaMarr Woodley had 13.5 in 2009. It’s also the second most by any first or second year player in franchise history, trailing Keith Willis’ 14 set in 1983. .
– After shutting out the Patriots last week, the Saints went 4-4 in the red zone tonight.
– Although there were some brutal calls against the Steelers, the Saints were actually called for more penalties (nine) and yards (91). Steelers were 6/79.
– Steelers second half of the season record since 2013.
2013: 6-2
2014: 6-2
2015: 6-2
2016: 7-1
2017: 7-1
2018: 3-4