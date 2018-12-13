Report: Former Steelers K Shaun Suisham Being Brought In To Help Current K Chris Boswell

For now, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be sticking with struggling kicker Chris Boswell, who has missed 6 field goal attempts this season in addition to 5 extra-points. While the Steelers seem ready to move forward at least one more week with Boswell, they reportedly are bringing in a former kicker of theirs to help their current one.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham is being brought in by the team to help coach Boswell.

Steelers are bringing in former kicker Shaun Suisham to work w Chris Boswell, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 13, 2018

Suisham kicked for the Steelers from 2010-2014. He made 87.9% of all his field goal attempts during those five seasons with the Steelers and all 173 extra-point attempts during the regular season. Suisham’s career ultimately ended in 2015 thanks to a knee injury that he suffered during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH thanks partly to poor field conditions.

Curiously enough, Suisham’s injury is what ultimately led the Steelers to find Boswell after a few other veterans were given opportunities.

The Steelers brought two free agent kickers in for tryouts on Wednesday in Kai Forbath and Matt McCrane. Neither have been signed, however.

According to a Thursday morning report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Forbath had a strong workout with the Steelers and the team is keeping him on hold while they figure out Boswell’s situation.