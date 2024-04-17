Depot After Dark: Steelers Back To Work, Russell Wilson Wants Higher WNBA Pay, Schefter QB Prediction

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 16.

Back To Work

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action, returning to the team facility for the start of their voluntary offseason program. Here’s Russell Wilson making his way into the building.

And several other players making their way into the building. It might still be the offseason, but the Steelers are getting ready for 2024.

(also, I’m too old to understand what this is a reference to – so help me out in the comments)

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Russell Wilson On WNBA Pay

Monday night, Russell Wilson weighed in on the WNBA following last night’s draft in which Iowa’s Catlin Clark went first overall. Responding to a tweet showing Clark’s contract, not reaching a base salary of $100,000 in any of her four years, Wilson tweeted:

“These ladies deserve so much more…

Praying for the day”

With three “prayer” emojis.

These ladies deserve so much more…

Praying for the day 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 l https://t.co/mIZmaXwPVi — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 16, 2024

Clark, of course, will receive more money from endorsement deals, but many other top draft picks won’t (or receive far less lucrative endorsements).

Suisham Evaluates Kickers

We’ve been following the Steelers’ trip to Ireland to host the country’s first-ever kicking camp. That event took place Tuesday, and Shaun Suisham, one of the team reps on hand to evaluate, came away impressed. As shared by the Off The Ball account, Suisham gave his thoughts on the day.

“The reason we are here is to continue to connect, to grow our game, to show our game to your country,” Suisham said. “And also to help them to teach and refine their skill.”

Suisham said adjusting from kicking a soccer ball is a challenge. The “sweet spot” is harder to find in a football.

While this camp seems to be less of a tryout compared to last year’s version in Mexico, Suisham wouldn’t rule out someone getting signed if they impress enough during the day.

🗣️ 'They both displayed some high-level skill!' Former @Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham has been impressed with the Irish kickers on display in Dublin at the Steelers Kicking Clinic. | 🏈 🎙️ @ashoreilly_ US Sports w/ @888Ireland. pic.twitter.com/yBaWxuGpzE — Off The Ball (@offtheball) April 16, 2024

Schefter QB Prediction

Though not hyper-relevant for the Steelers, a strong and busy quarterback class will have an impact on Pittsburgh. The more quarterbacks taken ahead of the Steelers’ 20th pick, the more top talent will be on the board when the Steelers make their pick.

We now four quarterbacks will be gone by then. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes at least five quarterbacks will be selected by the time Round One is done.

“To me, we’re gonna get five quarterbacks in the first round and possibly six, depending on how this goes,” Schefter said Monday via On3’s Chandler Vessels.

In context, Schefter didn’t say five (or six) will be in the Top 19. But it’s possible. And the Steelers could be a trade-up option if a team loves Washington’s Michael Penix or Oregon’s Bo Nix. It’ll be one of several storylines to watch next Thursday.