Depot After Dark: Carlos Davis Dominating UFL, James Harrison Roasts Bill Cowher, Former Steelers Prepare For Ireland Kicking Clinic

CARLOS DAVIS DOMINATING UFL

The Steelers have had multiple sets of brothers on their team over the last decade. T.J. and Derek Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, Connor and Cameron Heyward, Nick and Nate Herbig, and Carlos and Khalil Davis. The Davis twins were drafted the same year in 2020 with Khalil in the sixth round and Carlos in the seventh round, the latter to the Steelers. Khalil is still in the NFL with the Houston Texans, but Carlos is in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions. Per Aaron Wilson on X, Carlos Davis is leading the UFL in sacks with 5.5.

He only ever logged one sack in the NFL with the Steelers in 2022, but he is proving to be an impact player in the new UFL.

SECOND SACK OF THE DAY! 🔒@khalildaish94 with the teams' 2nd SACK of the day! 2nd 3 and 0 for the day from the Boats 3:48 1Q pic.twitter.com/CM8yRPfWEU — Southern Charm Sports (@SouthernCharmSp) April 13, 2024

JAMES HARRISON ROASTS BILL COWHER

The annual Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast was covered in Depot After Dark a couple days ago, but one particular roast was too good not to share. James Harrison got in a jab on his former coach, Bill Cowher, and had the crowd roaring in laughter.

“I do have a story recently from today,” Harrison said in a clip posted by CBS Pittsburgh. “It’s not always when he’s upset, it’s just when he’s excited. It just starts flying out his mouth while he talk. Anytime you talk to him…you gotta stand to a 45 [degree angle] so that half the spit go over here,” Harrison said pointing to his shoulder.

Cowher has been known to have spit flying out of his mouth when he got excited on the sidelines. I am sure many of his former players can relate to Harrison’s joke.

FORMER STEELERS PREPARE FOR IRELAND KICKING CLINIC

The Steelers have rights to market to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland as part of the NFL’s Global Market’s Program. They have held some watch parties and other events in the country to help garner more interest, and team president Art Rooney II says he expects the team to play a game there sometime in the coming years. One thing they are doing this year is hosting a Ireland Kicking Clinic to help tap into the talent of the tradition of football (soccer) and get more people interested in the sport.

The kicking clinic will begin on Tuesday, but former Steelers PK Shaun Suisham and P Jordan Berry are there getting prepared for the event via Steelers Ireland on X.

Let’s Do This. Steelers Ireland fans, we’re on our way to Dublin with Shaun Suisham and Jordan Berry! Keep an eye on our social channels as we’ve an exciting week ahead! ☘️🏈#HereWeGo #SteelersIreland pic.twitter.com/HIH0d3e3KC — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) April 14, 2024

The New Orleans Saints just signed Charlie Smyth, a kicker hailing from Ireland, this offseason. Perhaps more future NFL kickers will come from this Steelers-hosted event.