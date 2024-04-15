Watch: James Harrison Spooks Shaun Suisham At Airport

Flying might not be scary. But James Harrison coming up from behind you at the airport definitely is. Before Suisham left for Ireland to host the country’s first-ever kicking camp, Harrison offered a surprise hello/goodbye. As shared by the Steelers’ Ireland Twitter account, Harrison snuck up on Suisham who was waiting at the gate for his flight out of the country.
Take a look.
Suisham kept things together as well as you could expect but was certainly startled by Harrison. As we noted back in March, Pittsburgh will host a kicking camp in Dublin on April 16, the first of its kind in Ireland.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Space is limited and by invitation only.
Former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham will be in attendance alongside former punter Jordan Berry, as well as Ireland’s Tadhg Leader of Leader Kicking.”
Suisham kicked for the Steelers from 2010 to 2014 before suffering a career-ending knee injury on questionable turf during the Hall of Fame game. Suisham didn’t boast a massive leg but was accurate and consistent, making 87.9 percent of his kicks throughout his Pittsburgh career. In fact, his percentage ranks as the best in Steelers’ history, a few ticks ahead of Chris Boswell (87.2 percent).
Berry served as Pittsburgh’s punter from 2015 to 2020 before losing out to draft pick Pressley Harvin III after a tough camp battle. Berry punted for Minnesota in 2021 but hasn’t since, ostensibly retired by this point.
While this is the first kicking camp held in Ireland, it’s not the first the Steelers have been involved in putting together. They held one last year in Mexico that went so well, one participant, Alfredo Gachuz, earned an invite to Steelers’ rookie minicamp. He didn’t sign a contract but ended up in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts.
There’s no mention of Harrison making the trip with Suisham and it’s not totally clear how the two ended up in the airport. Harrison was in town for this weekend’s roast of Bill Cowher and was likely flying out today (along with other ex-Steelers). Regardless, a funny moment.
And yes, if you’re wondering, it’s a slow news day.