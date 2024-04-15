Watch: James Harrison Spooks Shaun Suisham At Airport

Flying might not be scary. But James Harrison coming up from behind you at the airport definitely is. Before Suisham left for Ireland to host the country’s first-ever kicking camp, Harrison offered a surprise hello/goodbye. As shared by the Steelers’ Ireland Twitter account, Harrison snuck up on Suisham who was waiting at the gate for his flight out of the country.

Take a look.

Suisham kept things together as well as you could expect but was certainly startled by Harrison. As we noted back in March, Pittsburgh will host a kicking camp in Dublin on April 16, the first of its kind in Ireland.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Space is limited and by invitation only.