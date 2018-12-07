Raiders Thursday Injury Report Week 14: Three O-Linemen Still Limited; WR Roberts Added

The Oakland Raiders have now released their second injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering only includes two changes from the one the team released on Wednesday

Sitting out another practice on Thursday for the Raiders was linebacker Kyle Wilber (hamstring), a backup on defense and core special teams player. It will now be interesting to see if he winds up playing Sunday against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Seth Roberts (concussion) was added to the Raiders injury report as limited on Thursday and that’s an interesting development. Roberts enters Week 14 having caught 30 passes for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.

Limited in practice for a second consecutive day for the Raiders were center Rodney Hudson (ankle/knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), guard Gabe Jackson (ankle/knee), defensive end Arden Key (knee), guard Kelechi Osemele (toe), and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder). Hudson, Jackson and Osemele are all interior starters on the Raiders offensive line.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Raiders were running back Doug Martin (knee), wide receiver Jordy Nelson (foot), and defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck). Rucker was listed as being limited on Wednesday so he’s moving in the right direction now.